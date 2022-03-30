Mansour: Intella employs state-of-the-art AI technologies to provide clients with real-time market research and data that is crucial for their businesses

Cairo: Intella, MENA’s first real-time intelligence provider, has announced a $1 million seed financing round, led by Hala Ventures, with participation from Falak Startups, powered by the Egyptian Ministry of International Cooperation and its venture capital arm, Egypt Ventures. The funding has also attracted broad participation from other investors, such as Beyond Capital and a number of esteemed angel investors.

As a forward-thinking, digitally native market research platform built to cater for today’s ever evolving world that is increasingly relying on data, Intella offers real-time, on-demand intelligence and market research for a wide variety of clients. These include government entities, financial institutions, startups and SMEs in the fields of financial technology, banking, marketing, healthcare, education, logistics and automobiles across the MENA region, including Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2021, by Nour Altaher and Omar Mansour, Intella has, so far, succeeded in shaking up conventional market models by introducing real-time, high quality, credible research and making it accessible to all types of businesses with varying budgets.

Commenting on the announcement, Co-founder and CEO of Intella, Nour Altaher, said: "We are thrilled to begin this new chapter of Intella’s journey. This investment will strongly cement our growth strategy and give us the opportunity to support various organizations by gaining clearer insights into the markets in which they operate. With the help of such funding, we will be able to attract the best calibres and expand on the platform’s technology and current offerings by launching a Platform as a Service (PAAS) and developing new AI-based predictive analytic tools. This will ultimately help Intella ramp up its capacity to capture 1.2M+ data points per day, while growing its panellist engagement platform to reach 500K verified users.”

Intella’s Co-Founder & CTO, Omar Mansour, also commented saying: “Intella is a real technological innovation, offering predictive machine-learning and analytic models based on new pattern discovery and big data, which has proved to be of unparalleled value for companies aiming at making informed decisions, and meeting the needs of their customers promptly. That is exactly why we have been working to provide companies with real-time market research based on the latest AI technologies, since our launch. We are also aware of the capabilities of technology in enhancing market research, and as such we are keen to provide our clients with analysis tools that can deliver fast, precise insights and increase the efficiency of the resources available to companies."

On his part, Founding Managing Partner at Hala Ventures, Ali Abussaud, stressed the supreme significance of AI in enhancing the efficiency of businesses and improving productivity levels. He also confirmed that Hala Ventures has great faith in Intella’s competence as well as the great value it will add to market research, based on the advanced analysis tools and data it provides to companies, ultimately helping them to make informed business decisions and better market strategies."

It is worth mentioning that since its launch in 2021, Intella has successfully delivered insights to clients across different sectors, such as startups, SMEs, FMCGs, marketing agencies and top-tier consulting firms as well as governmental bodies, including the Ministry of HRSD and the Ministry of ICT in Saudi Arabia. The company has also partnered with Impact Partners and Itmam to publish Saudi Arabia’s first “Tech and Entrepreneurship Perception Report”, with hundreds of decision makers and prominent figures participating in assessing conceptual gaps and taking part in the research.

About Intella:

Intella is a real time market research platform that operates at the pace of today’s on-demand economy. With the mission to make data & market research more accessible & reliable, Intella’s platform enables its customers to conduct on-demand “direct to consumer” market research by giving them access to a vast pool of audience, ranging from the general to the very niche. Intella operate at both scale & speed; collecting data digitally and sharing intelligence in real time, hence introducing new services to an industry that has been awaiting some serious disruption!