Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Seef Properties announced the opening of the first Bahrain branch of renowned French fashion brand ‘Kiabi’, located at Seef Mall – Seef District. The new store is launched in partnership with Al Futtaim Group, Kiabi’s regional franchise partner.

Globally recognized for its accessible and stylish fashion, Kiabi offers a comprehensive range of clothing for women, men, and children of all ages. From everyday essentials to seasonal collections, footwear, and accessories, Kiabi combines comfort, affordability, and French elegance to cater to diverse tastes and lifestyles.

In line with its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, Kiabi integrates eco-conscious practices across its operations. A significant portion of its products are crafted from environmentally friendly fibers, with the brand aiming to transition all collections to sustainable materials.

With existing stores in the UAE and Kuwait, Kiabi’s debut in Bahrain further strengthens its presence in the GCC region, bringing its unique fashion philosophy to a new audience.

Seef Properties Chief Commercial Officer, Duaij Al Romaihi said: “Welcoming Kiabi to Seef Mall – Seef District is a key step in our strategic redevelopment plan to revitalize the mall. This addition enhances our position as a leading shopping and leisure destination in Bahrain, offering innovative retail experiences that resonate with both local and international visitors. It also reflects our ongoing efforts to attract top-tier global brands that meet the evolving expectations of our customers.”

Simon Naga, Vice President of Asia and Fashion at Al-Futtaim Group said: ““Al-Futtaim is strengthening its footprint in Bahrain’s dynamic fashion market with the opening of the first Kiabi store at Seef Mall, joining our portfolio of leading brands. This launch marks a key milestone in our GCC growth strategy, bringing affordable, on-trend fashion to an even wider audience. Our mission is to offer a memorable shopping experience that blends the latest fashion trends, high-quality products, and French flair—all at affordable prices.”

Since its inception in 1997, Seef Mall – Seef District has remained one of Bahrain’s premier shopping and entertainment destinations. It continues to attract visitors from across the GCC with its diverse mix of international brands, dining options, and family-friendly entertainment.

Media contact:

Mohammed Isa

Perceptions PR & Digital

Email: mohammed@perceptions.me

About Seef Properties:

Seef Properties B.S.C. was established in the year 1999 and is a public shared company listed on Bahrain Bourse since 2007 with its operations headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, becoming a leader in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors on the level of the Kingdom. Today, Seef Properties manages a large portfolio of assets, promoting its position as a distinguished commercial brand. The vision of Seef Properties is centered to its constant strives to become a leading real estate company in innovation and diversity, driven by the implementation of the highest standards and values to achieve its goal in excellence, and the satisfaction of shareholders, partners and clients. The Company’s message is centered to the development, acquisition and management of a real estate investment portfolio that serves the retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.