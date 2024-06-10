Seafood Souq, the global technology company whose integrated digital ecosystem allows the seafood industry to trace, trade and finance seafood products, announces a groundbreaking partnership with Newsan Food, the global seafood supplier. The partnership is a significant milestone in the seafood industry in the GCC region and beyond.

This exclusive alliance allows Seafood Souq to be the sole distributor of Newsan Food products in the GCC region. The commercial privilege - which has not been granted to any company before - cements Seafood Souq's position as the premier destination for high-quality seafood in the region.

Moreover, Newsan Food has pledged to prioritize Seafood Souq in expanding its reach into other international markets, opening doors to unparalleled growth opportunities for both companies.

Newsan Food is a global powerhouse in seafood production - with an impressive infrastructure of 40 fishing vessels, 16 state-of-the-art processing plants, and three expansive cold storage facilities. With a footprint spanning 70 countries, Newsan Food specializes in a diverse array of premium seafood products through their brands: Newsan Food, Tradarsa, Valastro, Nietos de Antonio Baldino, and Pesantar. Their products include, but are not limited to: Argentinian shrimps, Hake, Patagonian Toothfish, Squid (multiple varieties), Chilean King Crab and Snow Crab, Chilean Swordfish, and Andean Salmon Trout.

Seafood Souq is deeply appreciative of all the various stakeholders that have come together to complete this partnership and set it up to flourish – especially Eurotrade Seafood – via its position within the Newsan group structure.

Jimmy Torchut, CBDO of Seafood Souq, said:

"We are thrilled to announce our exclusive partnership with Newsan Food, one of the most established fishing fleets and producers in the world. This collaboration marks a significant step in our mission to make trade more traceable and offer direct delivery from Argentina to new markets. We take immense pride in working with Newsan Food, renowned for their exceptional quality of Chilean Sea Bass, Argentinian Shrimps, Squids, and many other products."

Newsan Food is also actively engaged in mussel farming, rainbow trout farming, and other sustainable aquaculture practices, showing its commitment to environmental responsibility and product excellence.

With annual revenues of over $1 billion, Newsan’s proven track record of success underscores the great potential of this strategic partnership. By combining Seafood Souq's innovative online platform with Newsan Food's vast product range and expertise, both companies are poised to redefine the seafood landscape in the wider GCC region.

Diego Glikman, CEO of Newsan Food, said:

"Estamos muy entusiasmados con el desarrollo iniciado con Seafood Souq, una empresa con una gran ambición y de sólida presencia en la región. Esperamos un gran crecimiento en conjunto junto a ellos."

Alex Bongiorno, COO of Eurotrade, said:

"Eurotrade Seafood has represented Newsan Food in France since its inception. We are very excited to bring our technical expertise and support to this promising collaboration and are confident in the success that our partnership will bring to the region."

About Seafood Souq

Seafood Souq is the leading online marketplace for seafood procurement, connecting buyers with suppliers through an intuitive and efficient platform. With a focus on transparency, quality, and sustainability, Seafood Souq is revolutionizing the way seafood is sourced and distributed in the Middle East and beyond.

About Newsan Food

Newsan Food is a global leader in seafood production, renowned for its premium-quality products and commitment to excellence. With a diverse portfolio of offerings and a presence in over 70 countries, Newsan Food is dedicated to delivering the finest seafood to customers worldwide.

