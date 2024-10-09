

Dubai, UAE – Lavoya Restaurant Group has announced its acquisition of Em Sherif Deli franchise in the GCC, marking a significant step in the group's strategic expansion within the culinary landscape. The partnership emphasizes Lavoya's commitment to diversifying its portfolio and enhancing its presence in casual dining sector.

Em Sherif Deli, known for its authentic Mediterranean flavors and innovative deli offerings, has quickly gained recognition since its launch. With its flagship location in downtown Beirut, Em Sherif Deli respresents the rich culinary heritage of Lebanon while appealing to a modern audience.

Walid Hajj, Co-Founder and CEO of Lavoya, said: “This move represents a significant milestone for Lavoya. By integrating Em Sherif Deli into our portfolio, we are not only expanding our culinary offerings, but also reinforcing our dedication to fostering exceptional dining experiences. Em Sherif Deli’s commitment to quality and authenticity aligns perfectly with our vision for growth.”

Dani Chaccour, CEO of Em Sherif, said: “We are excited to be working with Lavoya to develop Em Sherif Deli in a market that we strongly believe in and have great plans for. Lavoya’s track record will in no doubt help us grow the footprint of this young, hip and new age brand. We look forward to our launch in the UAE soon”

As part of this collaboration, Lavoya plans to open multiple new locations for Em Sherif Deli in key locations across the UAE, further solidifying its position as a leader in the culinary sector. This move aligns with the UAE's vision, which aims to promote economic diversification, grow the tourism and hospitality sectors, and solidify the country's reputation as a premier dining destination.

About Em Sherif Deli

Em Sherif recently launched its newest concept "Em Sherif Deli" which offers ready to eat favorites from its menu as well as Deli exclusive dishes - to go - such as breakfast offerings, plats du jour, sandwiches, salads, small bites and sweet treats. The Deli also has a specialty beverage corner serving innovative takes on traditional drinks like Matté, Arak and natural wines, as well as a house made Mouneh (Pantry) and a special Deli merch(andise) corner. The all-day Deli is housed in a modern, welcoming and bustling designed indoor and outdoor haven for diners to enjoy any time of day onsite under Beirut’s sunshine, overlooking city skateboarders and passerby’s - or to go in special Em Sherif packaging. The first Em Sherif Deli started in London’s renowned Harrods Food Hall in January 2022. With its instant success, Em Sherif Deli’s quickly gained momentum and opened its doors, this time in Beirut's downtown modern and iconic architectural landmark, the Starco building, this past March.

About Lavoya Group

Established with the purpose of significantly transforming dining experiences, Lavoya introduces new and experiential casual dining concepts to reshape the F&B industry in the region. The company’s name and mission, based on their ‘Food for Thought’ slogan, signifies momentum, optimism and positive experiences. Lavoya was co-founded by Walid Hajj and Fahad Alhokair in 2021. A visionary and award-winning entrepreneur, Walid Hajj has defined his unique imprint in the F&B space creating innovative concepts that have disrupted the industry, establishing his credentials as a pioneer in F&B concepts that integrate advanced technology with exceptional service. Fahad Alhokair is a dynamic and successful Saudi entrepreneur with experience in franchise development, start-ups, operations and investment. He is also the founder of VEDA Holding, a private equity and venture capital firm based in Riyadh that supports more than 15 startups and mature companies in fashion, retail, real-estate and F&B and contributes to their development and innovation by providing value and growth capital.

