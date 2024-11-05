Riyadh, KSA - Arzan Venture Capital (Arzan VC) announces a strategic partnership with Ahmad Takatkah to launch Revenya Capital, a groundbreaking revenue-based financing (RBF) firm focused on empowering tech startups in the MENA region. With an initial seed investment of $2 million from Arzan VC and Arzan Financial Group (AFG) and a credit facility from AFG’s network, Revenya Capital aims to fill the growing demand for non-dilutive financing options in the region.

Revenya Capital plans to work closely with venture capital firms to provide their portfolio companies with short-term, non-dilutive financing for various needs such as marketing, inventory, events, equipment and seasonal requirements. This collaboration will enable VCs to support their startups in securing flexible funding solutions without diluting their equity, ensuring they remain focused on growth.

Revenue-based financing is becoming an essential funding model for startups that prefer non-dilutive capital to fuel their growth without sacrificing equity. Leveraging advanced AI and machine learning technologies, Revenya Capital is capable of delivering rapid, data-driven financing decisions, positioning itself as a tech-driven partner for startups. The firm focuses on high-growth startups with predictable revenues, offering short-term loans from 3 to 9 months, ranging from $50,000 to $500,000 with a fixed monthly fee of 1.5%-2.5% and repayment rates of 5%-20% of monthly revenue.

“We believe that RBF is the perfect twin for equity investments in MENA, and the timing is right,” said Ahmad Takatkah, Co-founder & Managing Partner of Revenya Capital. “The demand for non-dilutive financing is growing exponentially, but currently, there are only four companies providing RBF solutions in the region—Erad, Capifly, FlapKap and Flow48. This is far from sufficient to meet the needs of the fast-growing startup ecosystem in MENA. We also look forward to collaborating and co-lending with these firms to expand the availability of RBF options.”

“Revenya Capital’s launch is timely as we see a significant gap in the market for flexible financing solutions tailored for tech startups,” said Hasan Zainal, Founder & Managing Partner of Arzan VC. “We have known Ahmad Takatkah for almost a decade, he was one of the early members of Arzan VC’s team. We are confident that - with his leadership and the support of Arzan Financial Group - Revenya Capital will help bridge the existing market gap and drive innovation in the region.”

By leveraging Arzan Financial Group’s extensive network and financial expertise, Revenya Capital is poised to become a leading player in the MENA startup financing landscape. The firm is not only focused on providing capital but also on creating strategic partnerships with startups and VCs to accelerate growth and success.

For more information, visit www.revenya.com.

Contact:

Ahmad Takatkah – Revenya Capital (Co-founder & Managing Partner)

ahmad.takatkah@revenya.com

Dominika Malhas - Arzan VC (Comm & Investor Relations - Manager)

d.malhas@arzanvc.com