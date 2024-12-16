Dubai, UAE – Land Sterling, a premier real estate consultancy firm, has been named “Best Real Estate Consultancy Company of the Year” at the prestigious World Realty Congress 2024. This remarkable recognition reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering transformative value to clients.

Speaking on the award, Said El Haouasli, CEO of Land Sterling, commented: “This accolade is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our clients, who inspire us to consistently deliver exceptional results. It motivates us to continue leading the way in redefining standards across the real estate consultancy landscape.”

Land Sterling’s Leadership at the World Realty Congress 2024

In addition to this achievement, Land Sterling made a significant impact at the World Realty Congress through thought-provoking contributions to key discussions shaping the future of real estate and infrastructure.

During the event, Said El Haouasli participated in the keynote panel discussion, “Beyond the Flood: Building a Resilient Future for UAE’s Infrastructure and Facilities.” He shared proactive strategies to ensure communities are equipped to withstand and recover from extreme weather events, emphasising the need for resilience in urban planning and infrastructure management.

Following the panel, Said engaged in a meaningful conversation with Lieutenant Khalid Muhammed Banasser of Dubai Police on the topic, “Securing Tomorrow’s Real Estate: Embracing Phy-gital Safety and Smart Services.” Their discussion explored the integration of physical and digital safety measures, highlighting innovative solutions for enhanced urban security and resilience in modern cities.

Land Sterling’s participation in these critical conversations underscores its dedication to advancing resilience and innovation within the real estate sector.

By addressing pressing challenges and contributing to the development of smart, secure, and sustainable communities, Land Sterling reaffirms its leadership and vision for the future of real estate.

About Land Sterling

Land Sterling is a premier real estate consultancy company, providing a comprehensive range of specialist expert property analysis, cost modelling and solutions across diverse market sectors.

Land Sterling offers advanced capabilities across all facets of real estate consultancy. Expertise spans project management, cost consultancy, building and facilities management consultancy, strategic advisory, property valuation, and more, delivering a whole life-cycle one-stop solution for all real estate needs.

Headquartered in the UAE and actively operating for the past 15 years, Land Sterling has established itself as a trusted partner throughout the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe, enabling clients to make trusted informed property decisions.

The company's capabilities and professionalism is further reinforced by its regulated oversight by market bodies, including the RICS, and International Valuation Standards.

