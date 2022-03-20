DOHA - Taking lead in the promotion of sustainability using kenaf, Kenaf Venture Global Sdn. Bhd. (KVG) officialise a collaboration with Al Rayes Group through a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). KVG was represented by its Group Chief Executive Officer (Group CEO), Jazman Shahar Abdollah and its Group Executive Director, Irfan Hadi Jazman Shahar while Al Rayes Group was represented by its Chairman, Sheikh Ahmed Al Rayes. The event took place in The Ritz-Carlton, Doha with Ambassador of Malaysia to the state of Qatar, His Excellency Zamshari Shaharan as the witness.

“We are pleased to be working with Al Rayes Group in nurturing sustainability through land acquisition for the kenaf plantation and processing line. The partnership can be recognised as a step forward in creating global partnership towards the direction”, said KVG Group CEO, Jazman Shahar.

Under the partnership, KVG will explore kenaf plantation expansion to the global regions. The collaboration shall also support the land expansion with investment and technical assistance for investments. Through the collaboration, Al Rayes Group will be able to work hand-in-hand with KVG in kenaf expansion across the globe.

Jazman Shahar added: “We are keen in reaching out to the people all over the world and share the opportunity of life quality enhancement through job offerings”. The expansion of kenaf plantation will require the local talents to develop the newly-established plantation and kenaf processing line. It is also an initiative to move towards Industrial Revolution in agriculture as the kenaf cultivation and processing by KVG heavily involves the advancement of technology.

KVG is progressively moving towards decarbonisation and is interested to work with potential stakeholders to realise the goals. Recently, KVG has inked an MoU with the United Nations (UN) under United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) to nurture sustainability and to move towards decarbonisation.

About Kenaf Venture Global Sdn. Bhd. (KVG)

Kenaf Venture Global Sdn. Bhd. (KVG) is a leading kenaf planter based in Malaysia that produces kenaf fibre and core. Equipped with cutting-edge technology innovation, KVG ventures swiftly into the global market to positively impact the socio-economy and the environment. Believing in the uncharted benefits that kenaf can offer, KVG is determined to develop the kenaf industry to create a domino effect to the relevant industries. With the support from the reputable stakeholders, KVG is a step closer each day in realising kenaf as the key to opening the doors of opportunity to many.

