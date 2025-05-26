Dubai, UAE – In line with its ongoing commitment to advancing healthcare infrastructure and specialized services, Emirates Health Services (EHS) announced that the Digestive Endoscopy Unit at Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah achieved significant milestones during the first quarter of 2025. The unit performed 425 advanced endoscopy procedures, treated 387 patients, and hosted two internationally renowned gastroenterology specialists as part of its Visiting Physicians Program.

Dr. Noor Al Muhairi, Head of the Visiting Doctors Program at EHS, highlighted the program’s role in fostering medical expertise: “Attracting global medical talent is central to our strategy for advancing specialized care. Through this initiative, we integrate cutting-edge knowledge into our practices, enabling our teams to learn directly from leading experts. This elevates service quality and reinforces the UAE’s position as a regional hub for advanced healthcare.”

Afra Salem, Director of Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah, attributed the unit’s success to sustained institutional support for infrastructure development. “The recent upgrades to our endoscopy unit, including AI-powered technologies, have enhanced our ability to manage complex cases with precision. These advancements position us at the forefront of diagnostic and therapeutic innovation,” she stated.

The hospital’s endoscopy unit recently underwent comprehensive modernization, most notably the introduction of the first AI-driven digestive tumor resection endoscopy system across EHS facilities. Additional upgrades include advanced AI-equipped devices for gastroscopy and colonoscopy, enabling expanded diagnostic and treatment capabilities while adhering to global healthcare standards.

As part of the Visiting Physicians Program, the hospital welcomed Dr. Sunil Mathai, a gastroenterology consultant at India’s Medical Trust Hospital, and Dr. Peter Tagalidis, a specialist from Australia’s Royal Melbourne Hospital. During their tenure, the experts performed 78 advanced procedures, including bile duct and colonoscopies, endoscopic ultrasound imaging, gastric varices coil implantation, sleeve gastrectomies, and partial stomach resections using state-of-the-art therapeutic endoscopy technologies.

This achievement underscores Kuwait Hospital’s dedication to integrating global best practices and cutting-edge innovation to deliver world-class patient care.