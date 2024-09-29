New York, United States – H.E. Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), participated yesterday in a meeting focused on the costs of inaction in Sudan—urgent and collective support to expand the humanitarian response in Sudan and the region, held on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In his statement on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Al-Rabeeah noted that the Sudanese people are facing enormous challenges and are deserving of all possible support.

He added, "In the face of an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, the people of Sudan are deserving of all possible support. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has made diligent efforts to restore hope, beginning with the Jeddah Declaration, which ensured the protection of civilians and urgent relief access."

"Saudi Arabia has provided support exceeding USD 3 billion, including USD 132 million in humanitarian aid. Since April 2023, KSrelief has implemented over 70 humanitarian projects in Sudan at a cost of more than USD 73 million, collaborating with UN organizations and other humanitarian agencies."

"Despite these efforts, significant challenges remain. The humanitarian crisis in Sudan transcends political considerations; it is a tragedy that requires a collective response to ensure that every Sudanese person has the opportunity to rebuild their lives."

Dr. Al Rabeeah explained that despite KSrelief’s efforts, challenges remain, and the consequences of the crisis require a concerted effort from all to provide humanitarian assistance to those in need without restrictions, alongside implementing a sustainable and coordinated response, ensuring safe and unimpeded access to conflict-affected areas.

In conclusion, Dr. Al Rabeeah emphasized that Saudi Arabia will continue to do everything possible to end the crisis and achieve stability and security for Sudan and its people, allowing them to live dignified lives.

It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia organized this important event in collaboration with Egypt, the United States, the European Union, the African Union, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings.

