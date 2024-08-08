Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Partners at KPMG Saudi Levant and KPMG Lower Gulf have voted overwhelmingly in favor of a proposed integration of their businesses. The integration will result in the establishment of a new limited liability partnership and, once implemented and necessary regulatory approvals obtained, will see a collective KPMG business comprising over 5,000 employees operating across Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The proposed integration is consistent with KPMG’s Global Collective Strategy, which includes the clustering of member firms across the network. Greater integration brings a number of benefits to clients, people and the communities in which KPMG operates. Importantly, it underpins KPMG’s commitment to greater consistency and quality albeit continuing to service clients through separate legal entities that have operated in the respective markets.

Dr. Abdullah Al Fozan will become the Senior Partner and CEO of the new firm, and Emilio Pera will become the Deputy Senior Partner and Deputy CEO of the new firm, as well as continuing in his role as the Regional Managing Partner for the Lower Gulf firm.

Dr. Abdullah Al Fozan, current Chairman and CEO at KPMG Saudi Levant commented: “An integrated business would enable us to be even stronger and better positioned to provide value for our clients and communities. With a wider geographic coverage, we would be able to expand our service and sector expertise to complement an already deep local market understanding.”

Emilio Pera, current CEO and Senior Partner at KPMG Lower Gulf said: “An integrated business would significantly benefit our clients, our people, and our partnership by enabling faster growth and sustainable investments in new services, while expanding our knowledge and access to regional experts, enhancing our agility and leveraging KPMG’s multidisciplinary expertise.”

