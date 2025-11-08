Kuwait – Continuing its commitment to community impact and digital safety, KPMG in Kuwait has launched the 2025 edition of its Be Cyber Safe campaign, part of the firm’s ninth annual Global Cyber Day initiative. The program, which coincides with International Cyber Security Awareness Month, aims to educate young people, teachers, and parents on the importance of cybersecurity and responsible digital behavior.

As young people increasingly engage with technology for learning, entertainment, and social interaction, the risks they face online have become more complex and pervasive. KPMG’s Global Cyber Day initiative is a global effort to address these challenges by equipping young people with the knowledge and tools to navigate the digital world safely. Since its inception, the program has reached over 800,000 students across 66 countries and territories.

In Kuwait, the Be Cyber Safe campaign is already off to a strong start. KPMG’s cybersecurity professionals have conducted 10 sessions across three schools, reaching more than 1,500 students. The firm aims to expand this outreach to a total of 10,000 students by the end of the campaign, which runs through October and November 2025.

Majid Makki, Partner and Head of Management Consulting and Technology Advisory at KPMG in Kuwait, commented, “The digital world offers incredible opportunities, but it also presents real risks—especially for young users. Through this program, we aim to empower students to make informed choices online and to become responsible digital citizens.”

Delivered by KPMG’s cybersecurity professionals, the sessions are designed to be interactive and age-appropriate, targeting students aged 7 to 16. The curriculum covers a wide range of topics, including online identity protection, cyberbullying, safe use of devices, artificial intelligence and deepfakes, and the ethical use of technology. The program also includes guidance for parents and educators on how to initiate conversations about online safety and respond to incidents such as cyberbullying.

Majid further added, “This is our fourth year running this program, and each year, we see young people becoming more aware of the dangers they face online. The awareness among the younger generation is a positive sign, as modern-day hackers are well-coordinated, sophisticated, and often target younger people. We also witness active participation from schools, which are willing to contribute and ensure their students' safety.”

In 2023, KPMG in Kuwait trained nearly 6,000 students under the Be Cyber Safe program, with over ten schools participating. This year, the firm aims to reach a total of 10,000 students. The Be Cyber Safe campaign is part of KPMG’s broader Impact Plan, which reflects the firm’s commitment to creating a safer and more inclusive digital society.

Schools interested in participating in the program are encouraged to contact KPMG at kw-fm-kpmgmarkets@kpmg.com to schedule a session.