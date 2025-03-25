DUBAI, UAE- Kodak Alaris, a leading provider of enterprise data capture solutions, has been honored by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a 5-Star Award in the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide.

The 5-Star Award is an elite recognition given to companies that have built their partner programs on the key elements needed to nurture lasting, profitable, and successful channel partnerships. This is the eighth year that Kodak Alaris has been recognized by CRN® with a 5-Star Award.

For the 2025 Partner Program Guide, the CRN research team evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

“Partners are critical to our success, and receiving this honor from CRN for the eighth consecutive year validates our commitment to solving customers' unique challenges around digital transformation, together,” said Maia Mosillo, Global Channel Marketing Director at Kodak Alaris. “We continue to invest in our partner program to empower our partners to succeed in an ever-changing and competitive marketplace. From building our products, solutions and processes with our partners in mind, to sales enablement, marketing, training, and pre- and post-sales consultative support, our team is dedicated to driving profitable revenue for every channel partner.”

This annual guide is an essential resource for solution providers seeking vendor partner programs that match their business goals and deliver high partner value.

The support and resources that technology vendors offer through partner programs are a critical consideration for solution providers as they assess which IT vendors, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class solutions. Program elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, and technical support, can set vendors apart and play a key role in boosting their partners’ long-term growth and profitability.

“Being featured on the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide highlights the dedication these technology vendors have to evolving with solution providers, driving innovation, and supporting mutual success,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “This critical annual project empowers solution providers to identify vendors that are committed to enhancing their partner programs and meeting the always-changing business needs of the channel and end customers. The guide provides deep insight into the distinctive value of each partner program so solution providers can make strategic partnership decisions with confidence.”

About Kodak Alaris

Kodak Alaris is a leading provider of enterprise data capture and intelligent document processing solutions that simplify business processes. Powered by decades of image science innovation, our award-winning software, document scanners, and services are available worldwide and through our network of channel partners.