Madinah, Saudi Arabia: Knowledge Economic City (KEC), listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), is continuing the sales of Al-Alyaa Residential Project, one of its most prominent flagship developments, which has been witnessing strong demand in the real estate market due to its strategic location and promising investment opportunities.

Spanning more than 269,000 square meters with a target investment exceeding SAR 3 billion, Al-Alyaa dedicates approximately 70,000 square meters of its total area to landscaped parks, open green spaces, and pedestrian pathways underscoring the project’s strong emphasis on sustainability and quality of life. The development comprises around 2,000 residential units, including contemporary apartments, serviced apartments, and 70 luxury villas, in addition to a Hyatt Centric hotel featuring 144 rooms and 480 serviced apartments under Hyatt House.

The project also encompasses a comprehensive range of community amenities, including an international school, nursery, retail centers, a sports club, fitness facilities for both men and women, and dedicated recreational areas.

Located within Knowledge Economic City at the heart of Madinah’s urban expansion, Al-Alyaa offers seamless connectivity to the city’s most prominent landmarks just 10 minutes from the Prophet’s Mosque, 8 minutes from the Haramain High-Speed Railway Station, and 15 minutes from Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport. Select units also offer direct views of Mount Uhud, adding a distinctive cultural and spiritual dimension to the development.

Madinah, which is considered one of the most important spiritual destinations in the world, represents one of the key pillars of Al-Alyaa’s success. The city offers residents a unique blend of deep spiritual connection and an integrated contemporary lifestyle. The project is expected to deliver strong and sustainable annual returns.

Al-Alyaa is witnessing strong demand, reaffirming the growing appetite for high-quality real estate in Madinah. Commenting on this, Mr. Mohammed bin Abdul Hamid Al Sheikh Mubarak, CEO of Knowledge Economic City, said: “The continued sales of Al-Alyaa underscore the company’s commitment to developing fully integrated urban communities that enhance quality of life and meet the aspirations of both residents and investors. With a limited number of units remaining, the project represents a unique investment opportunity in one of the Kingdom’s fastest-growing real estate markets, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.”

He added: “The momentum witnessed in Madinah’s real estate sector reflects the strength of demand and the positive impact of the reforms that continue to attract both local and international investment. Al-Alyaa is further consolidating its position as one of the most prominent landmarks within the vision of Knowledge Economic City.”

Benefiting from its location at the intersection of contemporary design and integrated community planning, Al-Alyaa stands as a milestone in the development journey of Knowledge Economic City and an ideal destination for both living and investment. Through the continued success of its sales, Knowledge Economic City renews its commitment to developing high-quality real estate projects that contribute to the urban and economic transformation taking place in the Kingdom under Vision 2030.

About Knowledge Economic City (KEC)

Knowledge Economic City (KEC) is a publicly listed company on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), operating under the supervision of the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority (ECZA). It is strategically located within the Haram and the urban area of Madinah, near the Prophet’s Mosque (5 km) east, the Haramain High-Speed Railway Station in the eastern part of Madinah, and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport (8 km) south, all connected via King Abdulaziz Central Road.

KEC aims to support the national economy by creating investment opportunities that drive Madinah’s urban transformation and development. Its strategic location, modern infrastructure, and master plan—which considers population density, traffic, and public services—make it a key element in the city’s future growth. The development includes green and open spaces, smart transport networks, roads, pedestrian pathways, and integrates advanced transportation systems and the public transit project connecting the airport and railway station with the Prophet’s Mosque via Knowledge Economic City.