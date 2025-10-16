Homage to Cannes’ golden era where Mediterranean charm meets cinematic glamour.

Designed for today’s traveller blending relaxed luxury with European sophistication.

A vibrant, memory-making destination celebrating design, culture, and joie de vivre.

Dubai, UAE – Kleindienst Group, the European-origin conglomerate with a diverse portfolio spanning real estate development, construction, hospitality, sustainable energy and marine engineering, is unveiling the new design concept for its family friendly Hôtel Cannes, located within the Côte d’Azur Hotel at The Heart of Europe on the World Islands. Projected to open in Q3 2026, Hôtel Cannes embodies Kleindienst Group’s vision of experience-led luxury – merging cultural storytelling, design excellence, and destination-driven hospitality.

The property will feature 215 rooms and suites, offering an immersive journey inspired by the spirit and allure of the French Riviera. The refreshed design brings a modern yet nostalgic expression of coastal living – blending European elegance, warm Mediterranean charm, and the flair of Cannes’ golden age.

Concept and Design

Guided by conceptual pillars that celebrate exploration, sensory indulgence, and a playful yet refined spirit, the new vision for the Hôtel Cannes is designed for modern travellers seeking story, substance, and style. Inspired by the sun-drenched lifestyle and social energy of Cannes, the interiors reinterpret coastal living through light-infused materials, rich textures, and emotive geometry. The design language evokes a world of leisure and discovery – where every detail tells a story.

Lobby & Marché Experience

At the heart of Hôtel Cannes’ design lies its lively Marché which will be a social rendez-vous spot reflecting the joie de vivre of the Riviera. The curated marketplace (Marché) will infuse the colours and aromas of Marché Forville. With artisanal bakeries, oyster counters, and rotating European food concepts, the Marché captures Cannes’ spirit of conviviality and sensory pleasure, enriched with modern European design and warm Mediterranean hues.

Rooms & Suites

Hôtel Cannes’ spaces exude refined Mediterranean elegance with a contemporary twist. Interiors feature turquoise and sand tones inspired by the Côte d’Azur, complemented by light woods, linen textures, and handcrafted ceramics. The sea-facing rooms offer panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, while subtle design cues with lighting details and tactile fabrics celebrate Cannes’ cultural heritage and romantic allure.

A Design Evolution with Strategic Vision

The reimagined Hôtel Cannes’ interiors mark the next chapter in The Heart of Europe’s evolution as a world-class hospitality destination, reinforcing Kleindienst Group’s commitment to crafting culturally resonant, design-led journeys and guest centred experiences. Designed to appeal to the new generation of global travellers – curious, cultured, and connected – Hôtel Cannes combines strong lifestyle positioning with exceptional investment potential.

Set against panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, the property joins voco Dubai Monaco and voco Dubai Nice – The Heart of Europe to complement the Riviera-inspired hospitality ensemble within the Côte d’Azur Hotel. Hôtel Cannes is scheduled to open its doors in Q3 2026, adding a new dimension of style, culture, and narrative to the World Islands.

Parisa Seif, Managing Partner at Kleindienst Group said: “The new design of Hôtel Cannes reflects our focus on bringing thoughtful, design-led hospitality to Dubai. By combining the timeless glamour of the French Riviera with modern craftsmanship and warmth, we’re creating a hotel that feels both European in spirit and authentic to its coastal setting. This launch comes at an important time, as Dubai continues to grow as one of the world’s leading destinations for design, travel, and experiential luxury.”

About Kleindienst Group

Kleindienst Group operates in various sectors, such as property development, construction, coral engineering, business centers, yacht building, hospitality and renewable energy, employing more than 1,600 people globally. Its flagship project The Heart of Europe, is a unique and innovative destination that celebrates the spirit and culture of different European destinations.

To learn more about Kleindienst Group, visit https://www.kleindienst.ae. Follow us on LinkedIn, for latest updates.

About The Heart of Europe

The Heart of Europe is a luxury island destination and a flagship project being developed by Kleindienst Group on the World Islands Dubai, just six kilometres off the shores of Dubai. Comprising six unique islands, each designed with a theme inspired by a European country, The Heart of Europe will offer more than 5,000 keys, 20 hotels and resorts, including beachfront villas and palaces, deluxe hotels and an underwater living experience. It offers world-class amenities, such as a climate-controlled raining street and the region’s first Coral institute dedicated to protecting and restoring the marine ecosystem and seeks to promote sustainable living using renewable energy sources and innovative technologies.

Committed to breaking barriers, the Heart of Europe opened its French Riviera-inspired first adults-only five-star party hotel on an island in Dubai – voco™ Monaco Dubai. With 198 keys, including eight suites, five party suites and four suites with private pools, the hotel pledges an unrivalled night-time atmosphere.

Visit us online for more information about The Heart of Europe. To book your stay at the first newly opened voco™ Monaco Dubai, visit https://www.thoe-hotels.com/monaco/. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube for latest updates.