In a major step forward for healthcare in the Gulf, King’s Parkinson’s Centre of Excellence has launched its first Regional and Tertiary Movement Disorders, Parkinson’s, and Dementia Clinic in Bahrain, in partnership with Bahrain Specialist Hospital. This collaboration brings international standards of Parkinson’s treatment and multidisciplinary support directly to patients in Bahrain and across the region.

The new clinic provides individuals with Parkinson's disease, dementia, and other movement disorders with access to leading-edge treatments and specialized care, all without having to go overseas. Patients and caregivers can now benefit from evidence-based therapies and research-backed care led by specialists from King’s College Hospital London.

“Bahrain Specialist Hospital has always sought to improve access and specialisation of care for our beloved Kingdom of Bahrain and the wider GCC. This collaboration with King’s College Hospitals Dubai brings leading international clinicians directly in contact with those who most need their expertise, delivering world-class, research-based diagnostic and therapeutic care. This will serve not just our country, but the entire region by bringing that expertise closer to home,” said Dr. Kasim Ardati, Managing Director, Bahrain Specialist Hospital.

The Bahrain clinic is led by Dr. Vinod Metta, Consultant Interventional Neurologist & Movement Disorders Specialist, and Professor K. Ray Chaudhuri, Consultant Neurologist. Together, they bring extensive experience from the renowned King’s Parkinson’s Centre of Excellence, recognised across the GCC for its innovative research, multidisciplinary model, and advanced patient care.

Through this expansion, the Centre is reshaping Parkinson’s care across the Gulf. Patients now have access to local consultations with top specialists, advanced treatments, multidisciplinary support, and opportunities to participate in international research and clinical trials.

“We are proud to have the King’s Parkinson’s Centre of Excellence in Bahrain as part of the Bahrain Specialist Hospital network. Through this collaboration, we aim to expand services to other medical fields, combining our hospital’s excellence with the international reputation and clinical leadership of King’s College Hospitals,” said Mr. Majed Ardati, Chief Executive Officer, Bahrain Specialist Hospital.

As part of the launch, the Centre introduced the Bahrain Parkinson’s Patients Connecting Communities Program in collaboration with the Emirates Parkinson’s Patients Association (Parkinson’s UAE). The event featured a free Parkinson’s clinic and an interactive Q&A session for patients and caregivers, attended by participants both in-person and online.

Dr. Vinod Metta, Parkinson's Program Director, explained that the program enables patients and caregivers to reach out to global experts, receive crucial information, and gain helpful tips on how to cope with their condition. He highlighted that people no longer need to travel abroad for advanced Parkinson’s care—those same world-class resources are now available in Bahrain.

“Bringing our Parkinson’s Centre of Excellence to Bahrain is about more than expanding our footprint; it’s about bringing world-class care closer to the people who need it most. We’re proud to work with Bahrain Specialist Hospital to bring the Best of British Healthcare to the region and give patients and families new hope, world-class expertise, and easier access to advanced therapies,” said Ms. Kimberley Pierce, Chief Executive Officer, King’s College Hospital London, Dubai.

The opening of the King's Parkinson's Centre of Excellence in Bahrain is a great example of global cooperation enhancing health access and quality. Focused on research, innovation, and patient welfare, the initiative will change lives—providing patients and their families in the Gulf with a new hope.