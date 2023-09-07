AL KHOBAR, DAMMAM, KSA – King Koil, the internationally renowned mattress brand, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its first-ever showroom in Al Khobar, Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Located on the bustling King Abdulaziz Street, this showroom promises to bring an exceptional sleep experience to the heart of Al Khobar.

King Koil has already captured the hearts of sleep enthusiasts in Riyadh and Jeddah with its premium quality mattresses, and now it is all set to offer the same luxury sleep solutions to residents of Al Khobar. The new showroom will showcase the latest collection of King Koil mattresses and beds, including the much-anticipated King Koil Intimate Collection mattresses, "Embrace" and "Affinity."

What sets King Koil apart is its commitment to providing an incredible sleep experience, combined with superior quality. The brand sources high-quality raw materials from the best suppliers worldwide, ensuring not only comfort but also a healthy sleep environment.

The King Koil Intimate Collection offers a sophisticated sleep comfort experience, designed to transform your relationship with tomorrow by providing a well-rested tonight. Handcrafted for ultimate comfort and intimacy, these mattresses conform to your body's unique curves, offering unparalleled support and comfort. The Swiss pocketed coil system isolates motion, ensuring undisturbed sleep, allowing you and your partner to wake up feeling closer than ever.

The Intimate Collection features innovative technologies, including the Smart Cushion Aero System (SCAS) for enhanced air flow and cushioning, iFusion for temperature regulation, and Mega Foam for eco-friendliness and comfort.

In addition to the extensive mattress collection, customers can explore a wide range of bedding accessories, including pillows, duvets, mattress protectors, toppers, bed linen, mattress encasements, and more, to complete their sleep experience.

The grand opening of the King Koil showroom in Al Khobar marks an exciting milestone in the brand's continued expansion across Saudi Arabia. Whether you are seeking the perfect mattress or looking to upgrade your sleep experience, King Koil promises to provide the ultimate solution for a restful and rejuvenating night's sleep.

On this grand opening, King Koil is also offering exciting deals and offers in-store, so you can experience the ultimate comfort and quality of our products at unbeatable prices. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers as we celebrate our new chapter with you!

For customer inquiries, King Koil Al Khobar offers the convenience of WhatsApp and phone inquiries at +966 55 797 8170, or customers can call the showroom directly at +966 13 820 0850.

Here is the location map to King Koil Al Khobar in Damam: https://g.co/kgs/ix2B1n

For more information, please visit the King Koil website at https://kingkoilme.com/mattress-saudi/

-Ends-

About Arabian Bedding Trading – Saudi Arabia

Arabian Bedding Trading LLC, a subsidiary of Dubai Furniture Manufacturing Company LLC (DFMC), commenced operations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in December 2016, unveiling a cutting-edge manufacturing facility. Specializing in the production of both King Koil and Serta sleep systems, it aims to serve the discerning Saudi market. Arabian Bedding Trading LLC is an integral part of A. A. Al Moosa Enterprises, a dynamic and diversified conglomerate with interests spanning architecture, design, planning, hotels, real estate development, car rental, manufacturing, and hospitality services. The company attributes its remarkable success and stature to the unwavering motivation, trust, and confidence of its stakeholders and shareholders, as well as the invaluable contributions of its dedicated employees and steadfast support from its business associates and owners.