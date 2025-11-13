Amman, Jordan – King Hussein Business Park (KHBP) has announced the start of construction on its Government Service Center, the first of its kind serving West Amman. The project stems from a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE), formalized through a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding. It marks a key milestone in the next phase of KHBP’s strategic expansion plan.

Commenting on the announcement, Eng. Ammar Izziddin, CEO of King Hussein Business Park, said, “We are proud to launch the first phase of this project, which reflects our commitment to partnership for the future. We continue to develop quality projects in collaboration with national institutions and the private sector to expand and enhance the integration of our services. meeting the needs of the business, investment as well as our local communities.”

The project represents a major leap toward realizing King Hussein Business Park’s vision of creating an integrated destination offering a comprehensive suite of services. It aims to attract investment and business, strengthen the business environment, and serve KHBP’s community members and visitors. The Center will simplify and streamline government procedures, saving time and effort within a modern, smart environment.

Beyond improving public service, the project will enhance government performance and accelerate Jordan’s transition to smart government. It also underscores Business Park’s ongoing efforts to advance service integration by embedding government functions into its advanced technological infrastructure, solidifying its position as a platform for innovation, modern management, and a key contributor to Jordan’s economic vision.

In line with MoDEE’s other centers across the Kingdom, the new Government Services Center at King Hussein Business Park will bring together multiple official entities under one roof to deliver a wide range of essential services, particularly those that facilitate investment. This initiative supports the Royal directives to provide priority government services innovatively, efficiently, and within an integrated framework as part of the executive program for the Public Sector Modernization Roadmap.

The Ministry will oversee the establishment of the center, defining its components and the services offered in coordination with the relevant government entities, ensuring alignment with the national digital transformation strategy.

Through this project, King Hussein Business Park reinforces its role as a national accelerator, providing the infrastructure and environment necessary for public and private institutions to operate within an advanced ecosystem. This initiative reaffirms its commitment to integrating investment and public service, further cementing Jordan’s position as a regional hub for business and digital entrepreneurship.