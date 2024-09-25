Dubai, UAE: As a leader in the UAE’s thriving hospitality industry, King Group Hospitality (KGH) is redefining dining with its three distinct culinary brands. From rich Indian cuisine to innovative vegetarian dishes and bold Chinese-Indian fusion, KGH’s offerings cater to a wide range of food lovers across the UAE.

China King brings together the best of Chinese and Indian cuisine, offering a unique fusion dining experience. From spicy Hakka noodles to flavourful Manchurian dishes, this restaurant has quickly become a favourite for those who appreciate bold and savoury flavours. China King’s creative menu and its ability to blend two beloved cuisines make it a go-to spot for Dubai’s diverse culinary crowd.

“We’ve tapped into Dubai’s rich food culture to create a fusion menu that blends the finest elements of both Chinese and Indian cuisine, offering something truly unique,” says Mr Vicky M. Sethi, Managing Director of King Group Hospitality.

With the rising demand for health-conscious and plant-based meals, Punjab by Amritsr offers a fresh take on vegetarian cuisine. Specializing in dishes that rival non-vegetarian meals in both flavour and heartiness, this pure vegetarian restaurant is quickly gaining popularity in the UAE. From tandoori vegetables to creamy curries, Punjab by Amritsr is redefining how vegetarian dining is perceived.

“Our goal was to showcase the richness and versatility of vegetarian cuisine, ensuring that every dish is as satisfying as its non-vegetarian counterpart,” says Mr Sethi.

Founded in 2018 in Thailand, Amritsr Restaurant has become a staple for lovers of authentic North Indian food. Known for its traditional Punjabi dishes, such as rich curries, buttery naans, and tandoor-grilled delicacies, Amritsr Restaurant has expanded rapidly across the UAE. The restaurant continues to uphold the standards of quality and authenticity that KGH has perfected over its 52 years of expertise.

With decades of experience, King Group Hospitality continues to set new benchmarks in the UAE’s dining scene. Its three distinctive brands—China King, Punjab by Amritsr, and Amritsr Restaurant—offer diverse culinary experiences that appeal to every palate, from fusion food lovers and vegetarians to those seeking authentic North Indian flavours.

Supported by a team of over 550 professionals, King Group Hospitality remains committed to delivering quality, innovation, and exceptional dining experiences across the UAE.

King Group Hospitality’s commitment to culinary innovation extends beyond its restaurant offerings. The company continually invests in state-of-the-art kitchen technology and staff training to ensure that every dining experience meets the highest standards of quality and consistency. This dedication to excellence is reflected not only in the flavour of their dishes but also in the overall dining environment, which is designed to provide a memorable experience for every guest.

Looking ahead, King Group Hospitality plans to further expand its presence both within the UAE and internationally. With a focus on maintaining the core values of quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction, KGH is poised to continue its growth trajectory. The group remains dedicated to exploring new culinary trends and opportunities, ensuring that its brands remain at the forefront of the hospitality industry.

King Group Hospitality is a UAE-based international hospitality brand engaged in food services and retail sector where it is making a difference. For over 52 years, King Group Hospitality has perfected the art of food retail services. Prioritizing quality over quantity, the dedicated staff works tirelessly to deliver the ultimate food experience to customers.

King Group Hospitality began its journey in 1970 in India. CEO Manjit Singh's passion for food and vision for a formidable food empire laid the foundation for the success seen today. The company expanded to Dubai in 2010 with the launch of Kulcha King, growing to 13 outlets in the UAE and employing 350 staff by 2016. Kulcha King was sold in 2017 to Wakira Investments for Dh28 million.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Vicky M. Sethi, the venture expanded further with the formation of Amritsr Restaurant in Thailand in 2018. In just six years, King Group Hospitality has launched 12 restaurants under three brands—Amritsr, Punjab by Amritsr, and China King—across the UAE and Thailand, employing a team of 550 dedicated professionals.

King Group Hospitality's diversification includes the brand Punjab, a pure vegetarian delight showcasing diverse culinary offerings. Punjab is a multi-cuisine concept restaurant catering to multiple tastes, featuring Indian sweets, live outdoor catering, and services for all occasions across the UAE.

