Kuwait: In a move that underscores its continued commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Kuwait, KIB Mubader Center, the business incubator and accelerator affiliated with Kuwait International Bank (KIB), announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and strategic cooperation with the Kuwait Asian Import & Export Company. The agreement aims to enhance collaboration in empowering entrepreneurs and streamlining import operations from China.

The partnership aims to provide practical and end-to-end solutions that help entrepreneurs overcome the challenges associated with import operations. It does so by offering technical and advisory support at every stage, from selecting the right product and supplier to receiving the goods in Kuwait, ensuring product quality and smooth procedures throughout the process.

Commenting on the new partnership, Mohammad Al-Huwaidi, Head of KIB Mubader Center, said:

“At KIB Mubader Center, we are committed to building strategic partnerships with organizations that possess specialized expertise, as such collaborations have a direct impact on empowering entrepreneurs and enhancing the success of their ventures. This memorandum marks a key step toward alleviating the challenges faced by small and medium-sized business owners when dealing with international suppliers, by providing professional guidance and consultancy that ensure safe import processes and greater efficiency in commercial operations.”

From his side, Nasser Qambar, General Manager of the Kuwait Asian Import & Export Company, expressed his pride in this partnership, saying: “With over 14 years of experience working with Chinese manufacturers, we are dedicated to leveraging our expertise to support Kuwaiti entrepreneurs by offering end-to-end import services that help develop their projects and accelerate the growth of their businesses.”

The signing of this MoU comes as part of KIB Mubader Center’s ongoing efforts to expand its range of services and further develop the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Kuwait. This is achieved by building bridges of collaboration with local and international institutions that contribute to supporting entrepreneurs and empowering them to achieve their business aspirations.

