Jeddah – National Marketing Company (NMC) has announced the launch of the new Kia K5, now available in the Saudi market through NMC showrooms. This eagerly anticipated update to the K5 lineup showcases Kia's commitment to innovation, style, and performance, offering an enhanced driving experience with a bold new aesthetic.

The refreshed Kia K5 boasts a sleek and modern design featuring striking exterior enhancements that command attention on the road. Every detail, from its distinctive front grille to its dynamic LED lighting signatures, has been meticulously crafted to exude sophistication and confidence.

With its refined exterior, the K5 facelift offers an array of performance enhancements designed to elevate the driving experience. With its efficient and powerful engine choices, the K5 delivers exhilarating performance while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency.

Furthermore, the interior of the K5 has been redesigned with a focus on comfort, convenience, and technology. From premium materials to cutting-edge infotainment systems, every aspect of the interior reflects Kia's commitment in providing a refined and enjoyable driving environment.

Differences Between the Old and New Model:

Exterior Design: The facelifted Kia K5 showcases a more aggressive front fascia with a redesigned grille and headlights, giving it a sportier and more dynamic appearance than the previous model.

Performance Upgrades: The new K5 features updated powertrain options, including advanced engine technology and enhanced driving dynamics, resulting in improved performance and responsiveness on the road.

Interior Refinements: The K5 facelift offers upgraded materials and amenities inside the cabin, providing a more luxurious and comfortable driving experience for both the driver and passengers.

Technology Integration: The latest iteration of the K5 sedan incorporates state-of-the-art technology, including an upgraded infotainment system, advanced driver-assistance features, and connectivity options, keeping drivers connected and informed on the go.



Abdullah Allam, Product Manager at NMC Kia, added: “The refreshed Kia K5 represents a significant leap forward in style, performance, and innovation with its bold design, enhanced performance capabilities, and advanced technology features, the K5 is poised to captivate drivers seeking a dynamic and rewarding driving experience.”

About NMC-KIA

NMC-KIA is the leading distributor of Kia Korean cars in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Last year, NMC was awarded the prestigious Global Excellence in Debut award from Kia HQ, alongside the esteemed title of Best Distributor of the Year in the MEA region awarded by MOBIS which reflects NMC’s vision as a company driven with vitality towards a future that is brighter and more progressive. This is made possible through its collaboration with the global company, Kia. NMC promises its customers a unique experience that propels them towards a better tomorrow, inspiring them to pursue their dreams. It's a legacy built on growth, excellence, and success, all starting with trust!