Muscat: In a strategic initiative to expand its service portfolio and enhance customer convenience, Oman Investment and Finance Company (OIFC) Khedmah has signed a bill collections agreement with Oman Future Telecommunications (Vodafone Oman). The agreement was formalized by Mr. Said bin Ahmed Safar, Chief Executive Officer of OIFC, and Eng. Badr bin Saud Al-Zidi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Future Telecommunications (Vodafone Oman).

This strategic partnership enables Vodafone Oman customers to seamlessly manage and pay their prepaid and postpaid bills securely through the user-friendly Khedmah App, the Khedmah website, or through its extensive network of branches.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Saud bin Ahmed Al Siyabi, Chief Operating Officer of OIFC Khedmah, remarked, “We are excited to partner with Vodafone Oman, a collaboration that underscores the shared commitment of both companies to streamline bill payment and recharge processes for Vodafone Oman customers. This partnership is a testament to the growth both companies are experiencing and our collective efforts to enhance the customer experience. It highlights the trust Khedmah has built in bill collection and its deep expertise in customer service. This partnership will further solidify Khedmah's position as a leader in digital billing and collection.”

Khedmah’s dedication to excellence and innovation is reflected in its ongoing efforts to deliver unique digital solutions that address the diverse needs of customers across the Sultanate. With a legacy spanning over four decades, Khedmah has established itself as a pioneer in billing and collections in Oman, providing a centralized platform for customers to pay bills for electricity, water, telecommunications, internet, social protection fund subscriptions, traffic fines and more. This streamlined process significantly reduces the time, effort, and costs involved in managing these services through a single platform. Its extensive network includes 61 branches across various governorates and regions, complemented by strategically placed self-service kiosks, as well as branches of Wasel Exchange, fully owned by Oman Investment and Finance Company.

Khedmah further enhances convenience and accessibility through a suite of digital channels, including the Khedmah mobile application, website, and the groundbreaking E-wallet, Khedmah Pay. Recently, the company expanded its offerings by launching Khedmah Delivery, a user-friendly food ordering and delivery app designed to ensure a seamless experience and secure transactions. This continued innovation underscores Khedmah’s commitment to enriching customer experiences and advancing digital transformation in Oman.