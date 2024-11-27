Muscat: Oman Investment & Finance Company (OIFC) Khedmah, the pioneering Omani brand, launched its new mobile application, Khedmah Delivery on 26 November, 2024. This launch is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to meet the growing market demand and provide innovative additional services that satisfy the needs and aspirations of customers. In the first phase, the application will provide food ordering and delivery services within the Muscat Governorate, with plans to expand the service to include various activities and cover all regions of the Sultanate. The application’s design has been tailored to meet the diverse needs of customers, enhancing the ordering experience by ensuring speed, ease, security, and a variety of products.

In this regard, Mr. Said Ahmed Safrar, the Chief Executive Officer of OIFC (Khedmah), said: "We are very pleased to launch a new vertical of the brand Khedmah, which has a legacy of delivering the best customer services since the past 4 decades. Khedmah Delivery reflects the company’s diligent efforts to diversify its business portfolio and support digital transformation through adopting innovation and leveraging technology to ease the lives of customers and enhance their comfort. With the guidance of our Board of Directors, the company decided to invest in this area after the impressive success of the Khedmah app, which has been downloaded over a million times and is currently used by thousands of people monthly. Through the Khedmah Delivery app, we aim to enhance the food ordering and delivery scene in Oman, taking it to new levels of growth and development."

It is noteworthy that Oman Investment & Finance Company, (Khedmah), has been the leading company in the Sultanate of Oman in the field of billing and collection for more than 40 years, providing a central hub for customers to pay various bills such as electricity, water, communications, traffic fines, vehicle insurance and renewals, purchasing entertainment channel vouchers, donating to charity organizations, and many other services. The company offers these services through its branch network, covering most regions and states in the Sultanate, as well as its electronic platforms, including the Khedmah app and the company’s website. Khedmah is a leading Omani brand, honoured with numerous prestigious awards that highlight customer trust, especially in its Khedmah app.

Khedmah Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store for iOS devices or the Play Store for Android devices. For more information about this app, customers can contact the company’s call center at 24727272.

To download the Khedmah Delivery App on iOS and Android devices, click https://onelink.to/kcka7g