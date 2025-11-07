Dubai, UAE – Khamas Hospitality has officially signed a strategic partnership agreement with Sunset Hospitality Group for the development and management of a new F&B venue at Mama Shelter Dubai, the city’s playful lifestyle hotel in Business Bay. The collaboration marks a significant milestone two leading names in the region’s hospitality industry.

Antonio Gonzalez (Chairman & Group CEO, Sunset Hospitality Group) and Dr. Pawan Kachroo (Managing Director, Khamas Hospitality)

The signing ceremony took place at Mama Shelter Dubai, Business Bay, and was attended by Dr. Pawan Kachroo (Managing Director, Khamas Hospitality), Pratik Kachroo (Cluster Operations Director, Khamas Hospitality), Antonio Gonzalez (Chairman & Group CEO, Sunset Hospitality Group), Marc Maroun (Vice President - Nightlife, Sunset Hospitality Group), Monica Metzger (General Manager, Mama Shelter Dubai).

This strategic alliance combines Khamas Hospitality’s operational expertise and expanding lifestyle portfolio with Sunset Hospitality Group’s global reputation for creating innovative dining and entertainment experiences.

“This partnership represents a shared vision to continuously elevate Dubai’s hospitality landscape,” said Dr. Pawan Kachroo, Managing Director of Khamas Hospitality. “Sunset Hospitality’s proven track record in delivering memorable experiences perfectly complements our mission to bring dynamic, world-class concepts to life across our portfolio.”

Located in Business Bay, Mama Shelter Dubai continues to stand out for its playful design, creative energy, and diverse culinary offerings. The upcoming venue will further enhance the hotel’s positioning as one of Dubai’s most vibrant lifestyle destinations.

Further details about the new concept, including its name and opening date, will be revealed soon.

ABOUT KHAMAS HOSPITALITY

Khamas Hospitality, part of Khamas Group, is one of the UAE’s leading hospitality management companies, overseeing an extensive portfolio of internationally recognised hotel brands and independent properties. With a steadfast commitment to service excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth, the company has consistently delivered exceptional guest experiences across the luxury, lifestyle, and midscale segments.

The group’s diverse portfolio includes prestigious partnerships with world-renowned brands such as Marriott International, Accor, and Hilton, as well as distinctive standalone hotels in UAE, Italy & the UK. For additional information, visit www.khamashospitality.com/