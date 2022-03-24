Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – As the UAE prepares the next generation of talent for the modern workforce, equipping learners with in-demand skills remains a high priority. In response, Khalifa University, an internationally ranked research-intensive university located in Abu Dhabi, has partnered with Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) — one of the largest online platforms in the world — making its rich and relevant content accessible to Coursera learners worldwide.

Khalifa University will launch six Specialisations on Coursera in the second half of 2022, including Machine Learning and Deep Learning Methods: From Data to Decisions; Artificial Intelligence for Executives; and Introduction to Digital Design FPGA Based Training. The university will also offer courses targeted to a broader audience, including Arabic for Beginners and Online Course Development Processes. These courses have been carefully curated to align with the skills development agendas of the UAE and broader Middle East region.

“We are excited to join forces with Coursera to equip learners in the region, and beyond, with the essential digital skills they need to contribute to the accelerating knowledge economy,” said Dr. Ahmed Al Shoaibi, Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Services at Khalifa University.

With the addition of Khalifa University, alongside Al Faisal University and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia, and Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) in Jordan, Coursera has doubled its number of university partners in the Middle East.

Coursera currently serves the needs of over 5.5 million learners in the Middle East, and offers a continuously expanding catalogue of world-class content, which currently includes over 2,000 courses in Arabic. The company’s right-to-left functionalities make navigating Coursera in Arabic a more seamless experience for enterprise learners. These features enhance readability across the company’s homepage, search and browse, assessments, grades, notes, transcripts, and e-mails.

“Learners in the region have embraced online learning at a greater pace since the beginning of the pandemic -- over 1.4 million new Middle Eastern learners enrolled across the region in 2021. By expanding our range of partnerships with some of the region’s pioneers in higher education, we look forward to continuing to deliver transformational, relevant learning to everyone,” said Betty Vandenbosch, Chief Content Officer, Coursera.

To learn more about Coursera’s new partners, visit: https://blog.coursera.org/coursera-doubles-down-on-the-middle-east-with-new-university-partners-in-the-uae-saudi-arabia-and-jordan/

About Coursera:

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 97 million registered learners as of September 30, 2021. Coursera partners with over 250 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. More than 7,000 institutions have used Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students, including in high-demand fields such as data science, technology, and business.

