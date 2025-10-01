Abu Dhabi-UAE – Khalifa University of Science and Technology and Ducab Group, one of the UAE’s leading end-to-end energy solutions providers and manufacturers of power and industrial products, announced the signing of a strategic partnership to advance research and industrial applications of two-dimensional (2D) nano materials. Supported by ADQ’s R&D Fund, the collaboration will drive a series of projects and initiatives aimed at strengthening the UAE’s leadership in advanced manufacturing and industrial innovation.

The first initiative under this partnership focuses on developing next-generation fire-retardant cable solutions by incorporating nanomaterials such as graphene and hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) into state-of-the-art polymer composites. This project represents the starting point of a long-term collaboration between Khalifa University and Ducab Group that will expand into future research and development activities aligned with ADQ’s investment in innovation and emerging technologies to deliver new industrial solutions

The agreement was signed by Professor Bayan Sharif, Provost, Khalifa University and Charles- Edouard Mellagui, Chief Executive Officer of Ducab Cables Business.

Professor Bayan Sharif said: “This partnership with Ducab Group reflects Khalifa University’s mission to create industrial impact through advanced research, while nurturing the next generation of innovators. Alongside our world class faculty, the collaboration will engage our students, providing hands-on experience in solving real-world industrial challenges, especially in advancing research and industrial applications of 2D materials and fire safety. Together, and in line with ADQ, we will continue to advance national capabilities, while driving the UAE’s future industrial transformation.”

Charles-Edouard Mellagui, Chief Executive Officer of Ducab Cables Business, said:

“This initiative marks an important step in Ducab’s journey to champion advanced technologies that set new benchmarks in safety, reliability, and performance across critical power cable fields and applications. By working closely with Khalifa University and under the umbrella of ADQ’s commitment to innovation, we are not only strengthening our R&D capabilities but also ensuring that the UAE remains at the forefront of industrial advancement. Together, we are building solutions today that will power a safer and more sustainable tomorrow.”

The Khalifa University research team will be led by Dr Yarjan Abdul Samad, Assistant Professor, Aerospace Engineering, with contributions from Prof. Kyriaki Polychronopoulou, Center Director, Center for Catalysis and Separation and a professor, Mechanical & Nuclear Engineering, and Dr Imad Barsoum, Associate Professor, Mechanical & Nuclear Engineering, supported by postdoctoral researchers and PhD students, who will work closely with Ducab engineers.

The research outcome of the project will contribute to reducing material usage by up to 20%, cut production costs, and improve the durability and safety of cables, which remains a vital step in advancing both industrial efficiency and public safety. The project aims to advance to technology readiness level (TRL) 4–6, bridging laboratory breakthroughs with industrial-scale implementation. Upon completion, it will pave the way for scalable adoption of these fire-retardant composites across Ducab’s product lines, while future projects under the partnership will expand 2D nano materials research into new industrial applications.

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and health science. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ku.ac.ae/

About DUCAB

Ducab Cable Business (DCB), a subsidiary of Ducab Group, is a leading provider of high-quality copper and aluminium cables and wires. Serving various sectors across the UAE and global markets, DCB offers a diverse portfolio of over 85,000 specialized cable variants across five distinct product families.

DCB comprises of several factories, Ducab High Voltage, the Middle East’s first dedicated provider of high and extra-high voltage solutions, as well as the Ducab Low Voltage and Ducab Medium Voltage divisions. With state-of-the-art production facilities, DCB delivers high-performance, globally certified cable solutions built for safety, durability, and extreme conditions. Trusted in over 5,000 projects worldwide, its products power critical infrastructure and industries with efficiency and reliability.