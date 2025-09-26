Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) is supporting the participation of three Emirati companies specialising in eCommerce and technology at the fourth edition of the Global Digital Trade Exhibition (GDTE), running until 29 September in Hangzhou, China. The exhibition serves as a dynamic platform convening entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors from the digital economy and eCommerce domains.

The KFED-supported companies offer services ranging from retail and smart agricultural solutions to modern electronic and technological products, highlighting the diversity and vitality of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, in the UAE and particularly in Abu Dhabi. The participation demonstrates KFED’s vision to enhance growth and expansion prospects for emerging Emirati companies, enabling them to enter global markets and benefit from opportunities offered by international trade platforms.

Her Excellency Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said: “This participation showcases our long-standing commitment to empowering a new generation of Emirati entrepreneurs, opening up broader horizons for them in global markets. These innovative startups reflect the broader national strategy to advance innovation and the knowledge economy. The Global Digital Trade Exhibition (GDTE) presents valuable opportunities for Emirati companies to showcase their capabilities, enhance their competitiveness, build partnerships, and benefit from the rapid technological advancements in the world of eCommerce. This participation is also vital to consolidating the UAE’s position as a global hub for the digital economy as well as a promising destination for smart investments.”

H.E. added: “Supporting these trailblazing ventures is a long-term investment towards nurturing a more diverse economy and empowering national brands to compete internationally. This helps foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, paving the way for sustainable development.”

The participating companies include ‘7MD Store General Trading’, an Emirati online store providing the latest electronic and technological products, and ‘Ain’, an innovative project which aims to transform agricultural spaces into digital data and insights. This enables farmers and researchers to build the necessary infrastructure to apply AI models in the agricultural sector easily and efficiently.

The participation of KFED and Emirati companies in this international event is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and China, further promoting the exchange of expertise in digital technologies and eCommerce. It showcases the effective role of KFED programmes in facilitating the export of SMEs’ products and services, enabling them to compete on the global stage.

In addition, the participation reflects KFED’s vision of establishing a business ecosystem that supports long-term growth and contributes to diversifying the national economy. Such an approach is crucial to consolidating the nation’s position as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development:

The Khalifa Fund is an independent, non-profit organisation affiliated with Abu Dhabi Government. Its mission is to nurture the culture of entrepreneurship, promote innovation, and offer support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the UAE through a balanced ecosystem.

Founded in 2007, the Fund was established to align with the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.