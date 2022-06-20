Podcast series to be hosted by Saif Al Naqbi on the adsmehub.ae and released on Podeo, Anghami, Google podcast, Apple, and Spotify.

Series to highlight exceptional stories, lessons, and insights from highly successful entrepreneurs from a wide range of industries

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has announced that the first episode of its much-awaited ENT-preneur podcast series now available to listen and download, to put the spotlight on the UAE’s entrepreneurial success stories in a bid to elevate existing businesses and educate established and aspiring entrepreneurs. ENT-preneur will feature one-on-one interviews, insightful discussion and business pitch content with renowned local entrepreneurs. The podcast strives to make entrepreneurship more accessible and understandable for a wider audience.

The initial line-up of guests includes speakers from Salt, Mumzworld, Sarwa , Sweetheart kitchen, and Mohamed hilal group and will offer diverse insights from a UAE enterprise perspective, ranging from a wide selection of industries including fintech, e-commerce, and food tech.

HE Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO, Khalifa Fund stated: “As an entrepreneur, the success of your venture depends on your ability to continuously grow and learn and the best way to learn is from other people’s experiences. The podcast is being launched with an aim to bring forth insightful lessons, stories, and information from people who are already where the listeners want to be. This will hopefully help entrepreneurs save months, years, and perhaps even decades on their entrepreneurial journey.”

Her Excellency added: “Through this podcast, we aim to showcase that entrepreneurship is open to all that have the mindset of overcoming inevitable challenges and can persevere. This journey is highly rewarding in every way and once you take the plunge you don’t want it any other way. I highly urge any aspiring entrepreneur and those passionate about enterprise to tune in for the remarkable conversations.”

The Arabic-only ENT-preneur podcast will release new episodes on a monthly basis. The podcast is set to discuss a vast range of entrepreneurial topics, such as the importance of youth considering entrepreneurship as a career path, entrepreneurship being open to all, the challenges of entrepreneurship and how past failure can build future success.

You can find the podcast on all popular platforms, including Spotify, Podeo and Apple Podcast and Google Podcast.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by the virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi by instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

