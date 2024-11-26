Abu Dhabi, UAE: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development announced its participation in Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition 2024, hosted by Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre as part of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Week. Scheduled to take place from 26 to 28 November 2024, this participation underscores the Fund's commitment to supporting SMEs, in the food and beverage (F&B) sector. Through its dedicated pavilion, Khalifa Fund will enable its member participants to showcase their products, as they engage with potential clients, and connect with investors.

The businesses supported by Khalifa Fund at this year’s exhibition include Lolli & Pops, a franchise offering a variety of chocolates and candies exclusively imported from the United States; BYM 3 Café, a homegrown business specialising in gourmet burgers and coffee; and Sinless General Trading, a brand focused on health, offering a wide range of gluten-free products made in the United Arab Emirates. The pavilion will also feature Murban Chocolate, which specialises in handmade luxurious chocolates in the UAE, along with various sweets and beverages; Al Haboob Oman Sweets, known for its high-quality and distinctive traditional Omani sweets; and Swendy, famous for its signature cookie recipe crafted with premium Italian ingredients and Turkish nuts, in addition to supplying Japanese matcha. Additionally, Miss Bloom Kitchen will showcase its freshly baked pastries, including Swiss rolls and croissants, while Nighty Plus Café will highlight its speciality coffee beverages alongside a wide range of light snacks.

Commenting on the participation, Mrs. Moza Obaid Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund, stated: “Our members represent a wide range of economic sectors, and we are dedicated to empowering their active participation in key industry events and exhibitions both locally and regionally. Our support includes subsidising or waiving exhibition fees, reserving stands, and coordinating with government bodies, event organisers, and strategic partners to streamline logistics and processes.”

She added, “The food and beverage sector is a key pillar of the UAE’s economic diversification strategy, contributing 25% to the country's manufacturing GDP. Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition provides a dynamic platform for Emirati entrepreneurs in the F&B sector to promote their brands and market their high-quality products. Through networking with potential clients, international traders, investors, and suppliers from all over the world, they enhance their business competitiveness and position, while exploring new opportunities to grow sales and profits and accessing new markets through trade deals and strategic partnerships. This significantly boosts their positive contribution to the SME ecosystem and its share of the GDP”

Khalifa Fund’s participation in the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition 2024 is part of its strategic approach to empower Emirati SMEs in priority sectors and foster an entrepreneurial culture. This aligns with the UAE’s economic diversification strategy and Export Development Policy, which to increase national exports and open new international markets.

As one of the largest F&B event in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition 2024 will host 30 international pavilions, and is expected to attract over 630 exhibitors from 60 countries and more than 1,400 brands, marking a 9% increase compared to the 2023 edition.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the latest market trends, groundbreaking technologies and sustainable practices shaping the global F&B industry.

Khalifa Fund welcomes visitors during the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition at Hall 4, pavilion no. 4-010.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by the virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi through instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

