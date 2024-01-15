Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and Al Mushrif Cooperative Society have announced a ground breaking partnership aimed at providing support to aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners in the region. The collaboration offers a comprehensive set of benefits designed to empower businesses and foster economic growth.

Entrepreneurs stand to gain substantial advantages through this strategic partnership. Businesses can acquire of 25% to 50% discount on registration fees, listings, and retail space, making it more affordable for entrepreneurs to establish and showcase their products, as well as enhanced financial stability with the convenience of receiving payments 30 days earlier, ensuring better cash flow management for businesses. Entrepreneurs can also benefit from significant savings, with discounts ranging from 20% to 40% on kiosks and from 15% to 20% on shop rentals, depending on the activities chosen and the places available for rent. This will help reduce overhead costs and enable sustainable business growth.

Her Excellency Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: "This collaboration between Khalifa Fund and Al Mushrif Coop is a testament to our commitment to fostering entrepreneurial success in the region. By offering substantial discounts on registrations, listings, and retail spaces, as well as sharing invaluable insights from Al Mushrif Coop's experience, we aim to empower businesses, cut overhead costs, and create growth opportunities for Emirati entrepreneurs. This partnership aligns with our vision of building a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem and supporting the development of sustainable businesses."

His Excellency Khalaf Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mushrif Cooperative Society, stressed the importance of the national and social role of cooperatives and their ability to respond to the economic and social needs of the Emirati community, as it is an essential pillar in maintaining market stability and one of the main engines for supporting the national economy. He expressed his optimism about this agreement, which seeks to strengthen Joint work with the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development through the association providing a package of benefits allocated to the members of the fund in addition to transferring the association’s expertise to them, which is a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to gain knowledge from the expertise provided by the Mushrif Cooperative Society and thus apply best practices in the field of business.

To take advantage of these transformative benefits, interested Khalifa Fund members are encouraged to apply now by requesting a support letter via the Tamm Platform through the link: https://shorturl.at/fvCW5 .

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by the virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi through instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

About Al Mushrif Cooperative Society Development

Al Mushrif Cooperative Society, duly established under the law no. (13) of 1976 And amended by Federal decree Law No. (6) of 2022 in concerning cooperatives For more information about Al Mushrif Cooperative Society, aims to enhance the contribution of the cooperative sector in the country to be one of the tributaries of the national economy and be able to respond to the economic and social needs of the Emirati community.

For more information about Al Mushrif Cooperative Society, please visit www.almushrifcoop.com