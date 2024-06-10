Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic Banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Durrat Al Bahrain Company. As a result, those wishing to own one of the luxurious residential units in Durrat Al Bahrain will benefit from obtaining financing solutions with exceptional and convenient benefits. The agreement was signed by Ms. Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji, and Eng. Moaath Al Hassan, Executive Manager of Operations at Durrat Al Bahrain.

This MoU coincides with Durrat Al Bahrain’s launch of its modern residential project “Jawharat Al Marjan” which is the fourth phase of the project. During this phase, “Al Marjan 5” Island will be in development, which will include 200 unique villas overlooking the blue waters of the Arabian Gulf. The latest villas are distinguished by their inclusion of recreational amenities in a comprehensive and lively family atmosphere, surrounded by unique designs and modern facilities. The new island will be an important haven for sustainable living, as it will include various playgrounds, health clubs, mosques, beach & marine life facilities, as well as other vital amenities.

Those wishing to own one of the residential units in Durrat Al Bahrain will be able to obtain Real Estate Financing with exclusive benefits from Khaleeji. The agreement ensures that they will benefit from a range of offers and facilities that will allow them to own their dream home.

In this regard, Ms. Al Abbasi stated “This initiative comes from our keenness to provide Real Estate Financing solutions for various modern projects in Bahrain, as Durrat Al Bahrain is considered one of the national projects that we are proud of in the Kingdom, which has left a clear imprint on its real estate horizon. This agreement will contribute to enabling those wishing to own their dream home in Durrat Al Bahrain without facing any obstacles. Our specialised teams are ready to answer any inquiries and provide any information about how to benefit from the financing scheme.”

Ms. Al Abbasi has also invited those wishing to benefit from this offer to contact Khaleeji through one of its available channels in order to submit their application and complete all related procedures.

On his part, Eng. Al Hassan said “We are delighted at Durrat Al Bahrain to sign this MoU with Khaleeji, in order to provide distinguished banking facilitation to those wishing to join the Durrat Al Bahrain community through ownership in the new project Jawharat Al Murjan, which has been opened for reservations on Saturday 8th June.”

Khaleeji is a leading Islamic Bank that strives to achieve clients’ ambitions through an Islamic Banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari’a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.