Riyadh; Under the esteemed patronage and presence of His Excellency Fahad Al-Jalajel, Minister of Health, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has been honored with three prestigious awards at the seventh edition of the National Patient Safety Award, presented by the Saudi Patient Safety Center, recognizing its unwavering commitment to enhancing patient safety and elevating the quality of healthcare through pioneering initiatives.

KFSHRC received the Choosing Wisely Track Award for its initiative, "Enhancing Patient Engagement and Safety through a Modified Breast Clinical Pathway", which empowers patients to take an active role in their treatment journey while strengthening medical safety protocols.

In addition, KFSHRC secured the Mentorship Track Award for its initiative, "Strategic Management and Oversight Approach for Patient Safety Improvement: Optimizing Project Implementation and outcomes ", underscoring its leadership in implementing hospital-wide safety strategies that drive excellence in patient care.

KFSHRC also received General Patient Safety Track Award for its initiative, "Decrease the Number of CAUTI Cases in Acute Care Admission Unit", which has significantly improved patient outcomes and minimized the need for additional medical interventions.

These accolades reaffirm KFSHRC’s dedication to the highest standards of patient safety and its role as a leader in pioneering healthcare advancements. The hospital remains committed to delivering world-class specialized medical care, in alignment with its vision to be the preferred healthcare destination for patients seeking excellence.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa