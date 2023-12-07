Jeddah: In a healthcare milestone, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center (KFSH&RC) has introduced a revolutionary program in the Middle East. The program focuses on the comprehensive removal of oral tumors and subsequent reconstruction in a single surgical operation, a first-of-its-kind initiative.

Implemented in Jeddah, this treatment program significantly condenses the traditional three-year treatment trajectory, where patients typically undergo multiple surgeries. Following the operation, patients spend approximately ten days in the hospital, streamlining their recovery process.

The program leverages advanced "3D virtual surgical planning" technology, ensuring precision in measurements for facial features, jaws, dental occlusions, and implant locations. This technology plays a pivotal role in restoring vital functions of the jaws, mouth, teeth, and tongue to achieve optimal results.

Crucially, this treatment program aims to minimize the negative impact associated with prolonged and repetitive surgeries over three years, positively influencing the patient's quality of life and mental health. The integration of resection and replacement in a single surgical operation requires coordinated efforts from various medical departments to tailor a patient-specific treatment plan.

Led by consultant maxillofacial surgeon Dr. Dhafer Al Suwaid, the medical team in Jeddah has already accomplished jaw reconstruction and replacement for three cases, including a patient in her thirties who underwent a complex procedure involving the removal of three-quarters of her lower jaw due to a cancerous tumor.

