Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Ministry of Economy has announced that KERNO, a pioneering new start-up in enterprise-class infrastructure products, is the latest company to join its NextGenFDI program, which provides a suite of market-entry fundamentals to enable cutting-edge companies to establish or expand their operations in the UAE and, in doing so, support the development of the country’s knowledge-based economy.

KERNO will develop and locally manufacture enterprise-class server, storage and network equipment to address the growing infrastructure demand in the Middle East Region . The company is led by veterans from Nokia and IBM who possess extensive experience in building technology companies specializing in advanced computing systems and networks. They plan to collaborate deeply with the UAE’s ecosystem to attract and cultivate local talent and have adopted an ambitious ‘Made-in-UAE’ plan whereby they are committed to keeping development, manufacture, and support functions within the UAE, as they leverage the country’s position as a global trading hub to reach markets across the world.

KERNO is using the NextGenFDI program to help accelerate the start of its operations in the UAE with the company’s first phase of 5,000 sqm manufacturing facility (SMT & Assembly) expected to be in full operational mode by the 3rd quarter of this year, with the first UAE-made enterprise-class products being delivered to customers by the 1st quarter of next year.

HE Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for foreign Trade said: “KERNO is an important and welcome addition to the NextGenFDI program, contributing to the UAE’s progress towards becoming a technology-driven knowledge economy. With the rapid digitization of our societies, there is significant demand from large private and public sector organisations regionally and globally for the enterprise-class IT solutions and products that KERNO will design, develop and manufacture in the UAE. This is another example of the NextGenFDI program acting as a catalyst for investment, expansion and growth in the UAE’s dynamic technology sector.”

Demetrio Russo, CEO of KERNO said, "We feel privileged to be a part of the NextGenFDI initiative as we recognize the immense potential of the Middle East region. The UAE is currently undergoing a digital transformation journey, and we are thrilled to be a part of this endeavor. It gives me immense pleasure to see KERNO become a part of the NextGen FDI program, and I would like to extend my gratitude to His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi for welcoming us. We are determined to establish a long-term presence and become one of the key partners in implementing the “Made in UAE” technology strategy by localizing our design and manufacturing efforts and collaborating with the local ecosystem."

The Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI initiative has been credited with expanding the UAE’s advanced technology ecosystem by providing companies seeking to relocate to the UAE with numerous incentives including fast-tracked and simplified licensing, set-up and visa processes, accelerated access to banking services and attractive rates for commercial and residential leases. The initiative has been designed to enhance economic diversification and stimulate the growth of a knowledge-based, innovation driven economy in line with the UAE’s national objectives.