Dubai, United Arab Emirates – As the world reflects on the outcomes of COP28 in Dubai, amidst the ongoing discussion of global agreements on carbon neutrality and climate justice, Keolis MHI remained committed in action. Grounded in practical steps toward sustainable transportation solutions that resonate on a tangible level, their obligation to environmental consciousness permeates every facet of their operations. With a dedicated focus on pioneering eco-friendly initiatives and advocating for safe transportation, Keolis MHI asserts itself as a leading force in the global battle against climate change.

Although Keolis MHI was not formally linked to COP28, their proactive initiatives held significant weight in advancing the vision for a greener future. Their impactful contributions, underlined the pivotal role of initiatives beyond the conference in shaping a more sustainable future.

Passionate Advocacy, Tangible Action:

As the Sustainable Development and Engagement Director at Keolis Group, Antonia Höög emerged as a resounding advocate for transformative change. Her influential voice championed key transitions toward green fuels, and the integration of eco-conscious transportation solutions. Her impassioned encouragement reverberated through panel discussions, notably emphasizing the indispensable role of E-buses in realizing UN Sustainable Development Goal 11, aimed at fostering sustainable cities and communities.

Beyond Words, Concrete Steps:

Keolis MHI dedication to sustainability manifested in tangible actions that left a lasting impact:

Nurturing a Greener Future: By organizing a Planting Event at the Keolis MHI Community Garden, symbolizing their commitment to environmental protection and community engagement. Rows of flourishing trees stand as a testament to their efforts.

Championing Recycling Excellence: Keolis MHI's exceptional recycling initiatives were recognized with the prestigious Middle East Waste & Recycling Award from YesFullCircle. This accolade serves as a badge of honor for their dedication to minimizing their environmental footprint and inspiring others to do the same.

A Shared Vision, a Global Impact:

Keolis MHI extends heartfelt congratulations to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and COP28 management for orchestrating this monumental event. The collaborative spirit and commitment to sustainable transportation solutions showcased at COP28 gives the world a glimpse of a brighter future, and Keolis MHI is determined to support in making that vision a reality.

At COP28, public transport wasn't merely a mode of transportation; it was a symbol of hope and empowerment. It's about cleaner air we can breathe, smarter cities we can live in, and empowered individuals who can reclaim their time and embrace a more sustainable future. Each bus, train, and tram stand as a testament, replacing numerous polluting vehicles, reducing carbon emissions, and laying the groundwork for cleaner, healthier urban environments.

The Road Forward: A Commitment to Progress

Keolis MHI's journey towards a sustainable future is far from over. They are actively exploring new technologies and partnerships to further reduce their carbon footprint and support Dubai’s overall environmental performance of its public transport system. Their commitment to sustainability serves as an inspiration to businesses and individuals alike, demonstrating that even the smallest steps can lead to a monumental impact on our planet.

About Keolis MHI

Keolis MHI Rail Management and Operation LLC is a consortium composed of Keolis, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering and Mitsubishi Corporation.

Keolis MHI specialises in operating and maintaining the Dubai Metro and operating the Tram. The company commenced operations on 8 September 2021, under a long-term contract in partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The company places a strong emphasis on the continuous development and training of its specialised and highly skilled workforce to make the Dubai metro and tram system a world-class public transport service, facilitated through an accredited training centre dedicated to the railway sector.

Keolis MHI falls under the umbrella of the Keolis Group, which operates across four continents: Asia, Europe, America, and Australia. The company provides a wide range of transportation services, including trains, trams, ambulance services and public bus services. With a workforce of over 68,000 employees worldwide, Keolis is a global leader in the shared transportation industry.

If you require any further assistance, please contact us as below

Adel Farooq

Marketing and Communications Director

Rail Management and Operation L.L.C

Rashidiya Dubai Metro Depot

P.O. Box 114190, Dubai, U.A.E.

Adel.Ziyaei@keolismhi.ae

www.keolis-mhi.com

or

Saida Samai

BizTalkmedia (FZE)

Media Consultancy

Email:saida@biztalkmedia.com