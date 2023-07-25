Nairobi: Kenya Airways PLC (KQ) and Lufthansa Technik AG have signed a long-term contract for the supply of aircraft components for the long-haul, Boeing 787-8 fleet. The long-term contract will allow KQ to receive the proven Total Component Support (TCS) from the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) specialist until 2028. It will also give KQ access to Lufthansa Technik's worldwide parts pool which will enable KQ to significantly increase the availability of spare parts for the Dreamliner fleet in a cost-effective manner.

The contract covers the classic MRO and supply of components as well an AOG (Aircraft On Ground) support for various parts-pooling and logistics services. The close cooperation between the two companies will enable the airline to maximize efficiency in the technical operations and ensure the best possible availability of the spare parts needs.

“Due to increased demand in air travel, Kenya Airways embarked on a journey of returning to service aircraft that were parked during the pandemic. This resulted in an increased demand for parts to make aircraft ready for flight. There has been a worldwide shortage of some raw materials negatively affecting some aircraft parts availability,” said Allan Kilavuka, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Airways.

“Therefore, we are looking forward to working with Lufthansa Technik, to make us less dependent on the current global supply chain situation.” adds Mr Kilavuka.

On his part Kai-Stefan Roepke, Vice President Corporate Sales Europe, Middle East and Africa at Lufthansa Technik said, “With access to our worldwide network of material and parts pools, our valued customer will indeed be able to significantly mitigate uncertainties in the global aircraft parts supply chain.”

“We look forward to supporting Kenya Airways in the best possible way through our Total Component Support. This applies to the post-pandemic ramp-up phase as well as to the coming years of our cooperation.” Adds Kai Stefan.

About Kenya Airways:

Kenya Airways, a member of the Sky Team Alliance, is a leading African airline flying to 42 destinations worldwide, 35 of which are in Africa. In 2022 the World Travel Awards recognized KQ as Africa's Leading Airline, Africa's Leading Airline Brand, Africa's Leading Airline - Business Class, and Africa's Leading Inflight Magazine (Msafiri).

Its fleet comprises of wide body Boeing aircrafts, this includes its flagship B787 Dreamliner and narrow body Embraer E190 aircrafts. The on-board service is renowned and the lie-flat business class seat on the wide-body aircraft is consistently voted among the world’s top 10. Kenya Airways takes pride in being at the forefront of connecting Africa to the World and the World to Africa through its hub at the new ultra-modern Terminal 1A at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

About Lufthansa Technik:

The Lufthansa Technik Group is one of the leading providers of technical aircraft services in the world. Certified internationally as maintenance, production and design organization, the company employs more than 21,000 people in dozens of locations around the globe. Lufthansa Technik offers the full range of services for commercial, VIP and special mission aircraft. The portfolio includes maintenance, repair, overhaul and modification of airframes, engines, components and landing gears, as well as the manufacture of innovative cabin products and digital fleet support.

