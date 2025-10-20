Kelton, the specialist energy industry consultancy firm, is proud to announce it has signed an exclusive agency agreement with AWJ Energy LLC, a prominent Saudi Arabian firm led by its founder, Dr Hassan Al Qahtani.

Under this strategic partnership, AWJ Energy will act as Kelton’s in-country representative in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company will be responsible for promoting Kelton’s full suite of products and services, supporting contract delivery, and representing Kelton across the region.

Commenting on the partnership, Rob O’Neill, Chief Business Development Officer at Kelton, comments. “We are excited to partner with AWJ Energy to strengthen our presence in Saudi Arabia. Having a trusted local partner with the expertise and network that AWJ Energy brings allows us to more effectively engage with clients, deliver locally, and expand our footprint across the Middle East.”

This agreement represents a key milestone in Kelton’s international growth strategy and addresses the need for a direct in-country presence in Saudi Arabia. With AWJ Energy’s local insights and established relationships, the partnership provides Kelton with a platform to unlock new opportunities, enhance customer engagement, and build a strong reputation in one of the world's most important energy markets.

“We are truly honoured to represent Kelton in the Kingdom,” said Dr Hassan Al Qahtani, CEO of AWJ Energy. “Kelton’s deep technical expertise and proven track record in the global energy industry complement our mission to deliver innovative, world-class solutions to the Saudi market. We look forward to collaborating closely with their team to expand their footprint in the region.”

This partnership reflects Kelton’s long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East. It reinforces the company’s strategy of forming strong local alliances to better serve clients and respond to regional market demands.