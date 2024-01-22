RIYADH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Kekst CNC has opened its first office in Saudi Arabia in the capital, Riyadh. This comes after nearly a decade of delivering strategic communications counsel to large and small clients from the public and private sectors in the Kingdom and across the Middle East.

Led by newly hired Director and Country Head Robert Hanvik, the office represents a critical next step in Kekst CNC’s continuing expansion in the region.

Commenting, Ben Curson, Partner and Head of the Middle East, Kekst CNC, said:

“Opening our first Saudi office is an exciting step for Kekst CNC, as our track record and international insights and experience are driving demand for our strategic communications offer.

“In line with the Kingdom's vision for economic diversification and growth, our decision to establish our regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia reflects our confidence in the country's business environment and its commitment to attracting global companies. Under Robert’s leadership, we look forward to contributing to the development of the local economy, developing local partnerships and nurturing the next generation of business leaders in the region."

During his 37-year career, Robert has led integrated communication assignments and worked closely with governments, companies, NGOs and academic institutions around the world and across the GCC. More than a dozen KSA Ministries and all of the leading Saudi companies have benefited from his counsel.

Robert is joined in Riyadh by Elena Riva, Senior Consultant, who is experienced in navigating diverse geopolitical contexts in Europe and the Middle East. She previously developed national branding campaigns, developed and overseen communications strategies and managed reputational issues across public and private sector entities.

Kekst CNC’s Riyadh office gives in-Kingdom and regional/global clients access to a full suite of communications capabilities, including corporate positioning and bespoke strategy, thought leadership, media outreach and implementation, and risk assessment and crisis response. In addition, Kekst CNC KSA has established a network of partnerships to support implementation of its strategic recommendations.

About Kekst CNC

Kekst CNC is a leading global strategic communication consultancy. The team of over 300 experienced professionals serve clients from 14 offices around the globe. As trusted advisors, the firm contributes its expertise on corporate communications and such high-stake matters as: M&A, shareholder activism and governance, crisis communications, restructurings, regulatory investigations, litigation support, investor relations, IPO communications, issues and reputation management, change management and employee engagement, as well as digital and social communications. Kekst CNC is part of the worldwide Publicis Groupe. For further information, please visit www.kekstcnc.com|

Media contact

Ben Curson

Partner

ben.curson@kekstcnc.com