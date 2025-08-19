Doha, Qatar – Keeta, the international subsidiary of Meituan, China's on-demand delivery giant, has officially launched in Qatar, offering users a smarter, more affordable way to order their favorite meals. Starting today, all Keeta new users will receive vouchers worth 200 QAR while all users will enjoy free delivery benefits with no subscription fees.

The launch marks Keeta’s entry into Qatar as part of its mission to bring leading food delivery services to global markets. Users in Qatar can look forward to a seamless ordering experience, with reliable delivery times, competitive offers, and a growing selection of restaurants that celebrate both Qatar’s diverse food culture and international tastes.

Keeta’s value proposition centers on reliability, with unlimited free delivery options, fast delivery backed by our on-time promise, and the added benefit of affordability along with a diverse array of restaurants and cuisines bringing a tailored food delivery experience.

“Qatar is a market of immense importance to us, not only because of its vibrant food culture but also because of its forward-looking vision for digital innovation and everyday convenience,” said Jane Liu, General Manager of Keeta Qatar. “With Keeta, we are bringing the scale, technology, and operational expertise of Meituan, while supporting Qatar’s Vision 2030 through accessible, reliable, and affordable delivery services.”

As part of its launch, Keeta is partnering with a wide range of popular restaurants and local favorites, giving users access to Qatar’s most beloved restaurants and eateries including Karak Mqanes, Jollibee, and Flat white specialty coffee, as well as well-known international names. This merchant base ensures that users can enjoy everything from traditional Qatari food to global favorites, all delivered quickly and affordably.

Following successful launches in Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia, Keeta is now bringing its services to Qatar backed by Meituan's technology that powers over 150 million peak daily orders and serves more than 770 million users worldwide. This foundation allows Keeta to deliver efficiency, from advanced order management to intelligent delivery routing, ensuring that meals arrive fresh and on time.

Beyond convenience, Keeta’s presence in Qatar is designed to support local businesses and communities. By partnering with beloved local restaurants and eateries, Keeta provides them with a platform to reach a broader audience, grow sales, and strengthen their connection with customers. For users, this means discovering new food options while continuing to enjoy their trusted favorites.

Jane Liu added: “We are here to make everyday life simpler and more enjoyable for users in Qatar. By combining affordability with a strong network of local favorites and international brands, we aim to create a delivery experience that is truly customer-first. Our ambition is to not only serve meals but to support the broader growth of Qatar’s digital economy, reflecting our long term committment to the market.”

For additional information about Keeta, download the Keeta app from the App Store or Google Play.

-Ends-

About Keeta

Keeta is a technology-driven delivery platform that connects consumers with local food and retail merchants and couriers. With the mission of "We help people eat better, live better," Keeta is committed to providing localized high-quality products and services, benefiting consumers, food and retail merchants and couriers from the entire ecosystem. Keeta was launched by Meituan (3690.HK), which owns China's leading food delivery platform Meituan Waimai.