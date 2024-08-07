Abu Dhabi – Kazakhstan Stock Exchange JSC (KASE) along with KASE Clearing Centre JSC (KACC), today announced that they have officially joined the Tabadul Digital Exchange Hub established by the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

KASE is the sixth exchange to become a member of Tabadul.

The collaboration will allow bilateral cross-exchange trading between the entities, strengthen their strategic partnership and expand opportunities for cooperation between the two exchanges. Furthermore, connecting KASE into the Tabadul Hub is aimed to modify trading mechanisms and expand investment opportunities for investors by making listed securities on both exchanges available for cross-trading.

ADX launched Tabadul in July 2022, as the first digital exchange center in the region, operating on a mutual market access model. The platform creates a digital network of exchanges that allows investors to trade on international member exchanges, by facilitating remote access for brokerage companies affiliated with the exchanges. Over one million investors are registered on Tabadul, getting access to trade securities in sectors ranging from banking, financial services and energy to telecommunications.

"Connecting Kazakhstan Stock Exchange to the Tabadul Hub expands investment opportunities for participants in the Kazakh financial market. Providing access to Tabadul will help to increase liquidity and increase the number of foreign investors, both private and institutional onesin the Kazakh stock market. Kazakh investors will have an access to trading foreign securities on exchanges connected to the Tabadul Hub, including Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), Bahrain Bourse (BHB), Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), and Astana International Exchange (AIX) with several more international exchanges in the process of joining the Hub. Transactions made by members of the Exchange will be settled through KASE Clearing Centre in Kazakh tenge", said Alina Aldambergen, Chairman of the KASE Management Board.

The technical connection to Tabadul is expected to be completed by the end of the year There are two Kazakhstan’s brokerage companies: Freedom Finance Global and Halyk Finance that already have an access to Tabadul Hub and several others local brokers are in the process of connecting to it.

"We are excited to welcome Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) to the Tabadul Hub. This collaboration aligns with ADX's goal of attracting more investment to Abu Dhabi and expanding global market connectivity. With KASE on board, investors can access the multi-asset investment opportunities and benefit from market efficiencies not only in both in Kazakhstan and the UAE, they can tap onto growth markets including Oman, Bahrain, Tajikistan and more driving liquidity and market efficiency. We look forward to a successful partnership with KASE and together, we will foster a more robust and borderless trading marketplace." commented Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, GCEO of ADX.

Tabadul represents a step towards a sustainable future economy for the region and beyond, offering a wide range of easily accessible trading opportunities for investors across all participating markets. The platform will be accessible to investors who have registered with eligible local brokers, provided that they meet all the requirements set by the receiving exchanges.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15, 2000, by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On March 17, 2020, ADX was converted from a "Public Entity" to a "Public Joint Stock Company PJSC" pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE "Towards the next 50" agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE's strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

About KASE

Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) is a leading stock exchange in the Central Asian region. KASE occupies the second place among the CIS exchanges in terms of securities trading volume, and the fourth place in terms of the equity market capitalization among the FEAS exchanges.

It is a universal trading platform for corporate and government securities, bonds of international financial organizations, foreign currencies, transactions of the money market – repo and swap, as well as derivatives.

KASE is a member of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS), the International Association of Exchanges of the Commonwealth of Independent States (MAB CIS), The Global Association of Central Counterparties (CCP Global) and other international and domestic professional associations, and also a participant in the UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative.

KASE Clearing Centre JSC (KACC) is a 100 % subsidiary of KASE, performing clearing, settlements and central counterparty functions on all markets of the Exchange. Over 1,500 financial instruments are cleared, including 989 securities issues of 253 issuers listed on KASE.

About ADX

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) is the second largest market in the Arab region. ADX provides a wide range of products and services, including trading in stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), derivatives and other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is among the top 7 exchanges in the world in terms of the volume of funds raised through IPO. The exchange hosted three of the twenty largest IPOs in the world in 2023.

