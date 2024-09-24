Dubai, UAE – King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, and Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) have embarked on a strategic partnership to advance hydrogen fuel cell research in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration aims to support the Kingdom’s decarbonization efforts across the transportation sector and beyond, contributing to the national goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2060.

As a centerpiece of this partnership, KAUST has acquired Proton Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) fuel cell modules from TMC, establishing a state-of-the-art laboratory at KAUST under its Clean Energy and Research Platform (CERP) dedicated to advancing this cutting-edge technology. This facility will be at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to lead in hydrogen innovation, particularly in tailoring fuel cells to the region’s unique environmental conditions.

Prof. Mani Sarathy at KAUST stated: "At KAUST, we are excited to collaborate with TMC and Abdul Latif Jameel Motors to drive the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell technology in Saudi Arabia, aligning with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and net-zero goals for 2060. Through our Clean Energy Research Platform (CERP), we are focused on advancing research that will optimize hydrogen fuel cells for the region's specific conditions, ensuring their efficiency and reliability. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to pioneering innovations that support sustainable solutions and contribute to a greener future for Saudi Arabia and beyond."

Professor Mani Sarathy of KAUST’s Physical Science and Engineering Division and his team at CERP team are currently leading research efforts to explore the performance, durability, and environmental integration of PEM fuel cells, supported technically and financially by TMC and Abdul Latif Jameel Motors. The team is conducting a series of modelling and experimental studies to assess factors such as temperature sensitivity, humidity impact, and overall efficiency, with the goal of maximizing the environmental benefits of these fuel cells within the Kingdom's infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia, with its vast renewable energy resources, is well-positioned to produce both green hydrogen and blue hydrogen using Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) technology. With this in mind, the Kingdom aims to produce approximately 2.9 million tons of hydrogen by 2030, with competitive costs for both domestic use and export.

Nobuyuki Takemura, Chief Representative of the Toyota Liaison Office for Mobility & Energy for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Toyota Motor Corporation, stated: “For over two decades, Toyota has led the way in environmentally friendly mobility solutions, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to a zero-carbon future through continuous innovation and substantial global investment. In partnership with the KAUST research team within CERP and Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, we are bringing this technology to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, supporting its decarbonization goals. Toyota is dedicated to contributing to the research at KAUST, and to advancing the Kingdom’s economic diversification and Circular Carbon Economy, in alignment with Vision 2030.”

Mazin Ghazi Jameel, Managing Director of Toyota Marketing Operations, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors commented: “Abdul Latif Jameel Motors is dedicated to facilitating the development and adoption of solutions that benefit both local and global communities. A key focus is promoting fuel cell technology to establish Saudi Arabia as a key contributor to sustainable mobility. This strategic partnership reaffirms our commitment to enabling a future of cleaner, efficient and smarter mobility accessible to all, supporting the transformational needs of businesses and individuals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

