Kaspersky has been named a Leader in the 2024 Frost Radar™ for Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) recognized for innovation in the CTI market. With its research team’s expertise spread across strategic locations, global customer support, and strong R&D investments, Kaspersky is ready to support defenders in staying ahead of evolving threats.

Frost & Sullivan’s Frost Radar report compares numerous companies in terms of leadership and market distinction. Selected vendors are placed on the Frost Radar based on ten criteria across two main dimensions – Growth and Innovation. The Growth Index evaluates a company’s growth trajectory and its ability to execute a clear, robust strategy backed by a strong innovation pipeline, market-driven execution, and long-term vision. The Innovation Index assesses how effectively a company delivers future-ready solutions aligned with tomorrow’s mega-trends, evolving market demands, and customer needs.

Kaspersky stands out on the Frost Radar for its strong performance across the Innovation Index, due to its comprehensive CTI capabilities, scalable innovations, high R&D investments, thought leadership in the CTI space, and robust innovation roadmap with a special focus on Digital Footprint Intelligence. Among the key product enhancements noted by the experts are threat lookup features such as timeline analysis of IOCs and similarity lookups for malicious files, supported by one of the largest repositories with more than 25 years of historical data.

Frost & Sullivan also highlights Kaspersky as one of the few vendors providing both Cyber Threat Intelligence and a Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP), with the ability to ingest third-party vendor’s commercial data. The company offers global customer support and operates a research team across strategic locations to scale its solutions across various segments and deliver highly contextualized threat intelligence services. The report also acknowledges Kaspersky’s significant market share in the CTI space and its consistent double-digit growth over the past three years.

The report further highlights Kaspersky’s comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio with a wide range of solutions which include security information and event management (SIEM), extended detection and response (XDR), managed detection and response (MDR), and network detection and response (NDR) – all underpinned by its TI offering. Its TI portfolio comprises ten integrated modules, ranging from threat feeds and lookups to reporting and takedown services. Additionally, Frost & Sullivan emphasizes the importance of Kaspersky’s partner ecosystem and sales teams in extending the reach and impact of its highly customizable CTI offerings.

“At Kaspersky, Threat Intelligence is the cornerstone of everything we do. As a global company with unparalleled telemetry, unique sources and world-class human and AI expertise, we empower our customers to stay ahead of ever-evolving cyber threats. It’s not enough to simply defend against today’s risks – true cybersecurity means foreseeing what’s next. That’s why we invest in the Cyber Threat Intelligence and R&D – to continuously adapt our solutions to emerging threats. We’re proud to see this approach recognized by Frost & Sullivan, reaffirming that businesses across the world choose Kaspersky for our leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence.” comments Gleb Gritsai, VP, Corporate Products at Kaspersky.

“Kaspersky’s leadership in the global threat intelligence market is driven by a broad, innovative portfolio that spans CTI, TIP, XDR, and DRP use cases. Its Digital Footprint Intelligence module delivers critical capabilities, from brand protection to asset management, backed by over 25 years of historical threat data. Recent enhancements such as timeline analysis and similarity lookups underscore Kaspersky’s commitment to delivering high-context, actionable intelligence. With scalable solutions tailored to diverse security maturities and a strong roadmap featuring generative AI integration in 2024, Kaspersky continues to advance threat visibility and response. Despite geopolitical headwinds, its distributed research network, global customer base, and customizable pricing strategies position Kaspersky as a resilient, forward-looking partner for enterprises navigating complex cyber threat landscapes.” comments Martin Naydenov, Industry Principal - Cybersecurity, at Frost & Sullivan.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect individuals, businesses, critical infrastructure, and governments around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading digital life protection for personal devices, specialized security products and services for companies, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help millions of individuals and over 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.