In the first quarter of 2023 Kaspersky Plus, Kaspersky Small Office Security and Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business were tested along with other 15 vendors by the SE Labs test for anti-malware protection of users’ devices. All these Kaspersky products received the highest scores, confirming 100 percent anti-malware effectiveness, and “AAA” awards.

In 2022, Kaspersky’s detection systems discovered that on average 400,000 malicious files were distributed every day, indicating a 5% rise compared to 2021. As the number of malware variants increase and they become more sophisticated, it’s essential for businesses and customers to have strong endpoint anti-malware protection.

Kaspersky participated in the quarterly testing by SE Labs, presenting Kaspersky Plus in the “home” segment, Kaspersky Small Office Security and Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business in the “small business” and the “enterprise” segments. During the tests, products from 16 vendors in total were exposed to a variety of threats ranging from targeted attacks using well-established techniques to public email and web-based threats that were found to be live on the internet at the time of the test. The results indicated how effective the products were at detecting and blocking threats in real time, causing as few false positives as possible.

All the products received the highest “Total Accuracy Rating” score of 1144 points. This rating consists of two parts. Kaspersky earned the maximum 400 points in the first part, “Protection Rating” after detecting, blocking and preventing all threats that could compromise the system. And in the “Legitimate Software Ratings” part Kaspersky products received a maximum 744 points by classifying legitimate applications and URLs accurately, while considering the interactions each product had with the user. In addition to the overall score, Kaspersky products received the “AAA” award and achieved first place in their categories.

Kaspersky has been continuously participating in the SE Labs quarterly test. In 2022, the examined products received first place in three out four quarters, demonstrating 100 percent protection results and stability, as well as the highest rating “AAA”.

“Malware is increasingly evolving, that’s why it’s essential for customers and businesses to protect devices effectively to reduce the risk of data leakage, financial risks, corporate system failures and many more consequences a malware infection can bring. We are constantly observing the threat landscape, discovering new types of threats and attacks and working to improve and update our products in line with changes and new challenges. We have taken part in SE Labs tests regularly since 2016 and have been examined in SE Labs’ predecessor Dennis Technology Labs since 2010. SE Labs runs an extremely challenging and realistic test, which makes us even more proud of our results proving the effectiveness of our products through the years. Such regular independent testing allows us to find the growth points, and our customers and partners can be confident in the high level of security we demonstrate,” comments Alexander Liskin, Head of Threat Research at Kaspersky.

“We conduct tests that are based on the latest types of attacks and threats, thus, by the ability of products to protect users' devices from the newest attacks, we can see the results of vendors' efforts to keep their products effective and up to date. Kaspersky has shown impressive results in the first quarter this year, as well as in 2022, continuing to validate 100 percent protection levels and showing constantly developing and improving protection capabilities of its products,” comments Simon Edwards, CEO of SE Labs.

To see the full reports, please follow the links for “small business”, “enterprise” and “home” segments of the test.

For more information about Kaspersky products that have shown maximum efficiency in anti-malware protection, please visit Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business, Kaspersky Small Office Security and Kaspersky Plus pages.

