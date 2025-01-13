Saudi Arabia: Kaspersky is offering Zain KSA customers a flexible way to stay digitally secure with monthly subscriptions to its award-winning consumer security solutions and tools: Kaspersky Standard, Plus, Premium, and Kaspersky Safe Kids.

With a compelling suite of subscription options, customers can seamlessly access Kaspersky’s award-winning security solutions on a monthly basis via the Zain KSA App or on the dedicated landing page. The Zain KSA App provides special subscription deals for customers across Kaspersky Standard, Plus, Premium, and Kaspersky Safe Kids. Alternatively, users can opt for bundled packages through a dedicated landing page that combines Kaspersky Plus or Premium with Kaspersky Safe Kids, offering robust security for both personal and family use.

Whether customers seek essential protection or high-level support for the whole family, Kaspersky’s variety of solutions- from Standard to Premium- offer comprehensive protection against sophisticated cyber threats, including viruses, phishing emails, and fake websites. Designed to enhance customer privacy and security, Kaspersky’s solutions enable safe web browsing and safeguard users’ digital lives. Kaspersky Plus and Premium users will also be able to benefit from tools like Kaspersky Data Leak Checker and Kaspersky Safe Kids. Kaspersky Data Leak Checker alerts users whenever their private data, such as passwords and bank details, have been leaked on the net or dark web, while also providing tips on how to prevent future leaks.

Under both subscription plans, Zain KSA’s users can take advantage of Kaspersky Safe Kids – a feature crafted with digital parenting in mind. This tool offers a range of features, such as screen time management, GPS tracking, and online content filters, helping children and their parents create healthy digital habits and navigate the online space with confidence.

“By partnering with Zain KSA, we’re making advanced cybersecurity more accessible and adaptable for everyone,” said Seifallah Jedidi, Head of Consumer Channel for META at Kaspersky. “Through this partnership, we are diligently empowering Zain KSA’s users to protect themselves and their families with trusted tools and a comprehensive range of security solutions, now conveniently available under monthly subscriptions. We are excited to bring this next level of digital security to Zain KSA’s customers, ensuring they can enjoy peace of mind in today’s connected world.”

Zain KSA users can subscribe to Kaspersky’s security solutions via the Zain KSA App or the dedicated landing page to enjoy flexible monthly plans designed to cater to their digital security needs.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyber threats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise are constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments, and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help over 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

About Zain KSA

Zain KSA is a leading digital services and solutions provider in Saudi Arabia, offering its customers award winning and value-added services including Telecom services, 5G network and applications, Fintech services, Cloud computing, IoT solutions, Fiber services, Drones, Digital entertainment and many others while championing corporate sustainability and ensuring that ESG goals and principles continue to remain at the core of our business.