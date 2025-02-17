To enhance global efforts aimed at making the digital world safe and secure, Kaspersky has joined the ranks of organizations endorsing the vision of the United Nations’ Global Digital Compact. This framework sets out objectives and principles that participating parties will use to foster a more inclusive, open and sustainable digital future. As a Compact supporter, Kaspersky will continue to deliver on its mission of building a safer world where people are free to use the power of digital technologies to improve their lives.

The Global Digital Compact is a comprehensive framework for global governance of digital technology and artificial intelligence. Laying out a roadmap for cooperation to activate the potential of digital technology, the document promotes a global and inclusive effort and encourages organizations and associations to endorse its vision and principles.

The Compact is structured around five major objectives, namely:

Ensuring that digitalization is accelerating progress in achieving Sustainable Development Goals;

Expanding inclusion in and benefits from the digital economy;

Fostering a digital space that respects and protects human rights;

Advancing responsible data governance approaches;

Enhancing international governance of artificial intelligence for the benefit of all.

By joining the Compact, Kaspersky reaffirms its commitment to make our world more sustainable by minimizing cyber risks and leading society toward immunity against digital threats. With digital literacy improvement being one of the key action areas to this end, Kaspersky will continue raising cybersecurity awareness among the general public by releasing cybersecurity research and developing its educational initiatives, including those run by Kaspersky Academy. To provide a more profound knowledge on security evaluation, Kaspersky will continue advancing its Expert Training programs so that they correspond to the needs of businesses, government and academic institutions.

Fostering an inclusive, open, safe and secure digital space requires a multi-faceted approach, taking into account numerous aspects ranging from internet governance to digital trust and security. As an early digital trust pioneer, Kaspersky continues to lead in this area by expanding its Global Transparency Initiative (GTI) to demonstrate the trustworthiness of the company’s products, internal processes and business operations. Allowing trusted partners and customers as well as regulators to check the source code of its products, software updates and threat detection rules, Kaspersky contributes to the formation of a reliable and secure digital space.

Kaspersky has also been a frequent contributor to the process of drafting legislation, policies and other documents that aim to bring cybersecurity considerations to the development of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence. Just recently, as part of the 2024 UN Internet Governance Forum, Kaspersky presented “Guidelines for Secure Development and Deployment of AI Systems,” prior to which it set out “Principles of ethical use of AI systems in cybersecurity” to ensure that innovation is led to the benefit of all.

“Kaspersky has been a great supporter of global initiatives encouraging cooperation of diverse stakeholders, including governments, the private sector and civil society,” comments Yuliya Shlychkova, Vice President of Public Affairs at Kaspersky. “The Global Digital Compact outlines a vision where the digital technologies act as enablers of a more sustainable world, which is inherent in our company’s mission to foster a safer online space by creating secure-by-design technologies. Kaspersky was proud to partake in the Compact elaboration and is pleased to endorse it to make the digital future a future for all.”

Kaspersky was an active participant to the informal consultations and stakeholder sessions preceding the Compact adoption at the Summit of the Future in New York in September 2024. The company has, in particular, stressed the importance of a paradigm shift in cybersecurity and its further development toward secure by design or Cyber Immune technologies, including in the context of AI system development and deployment. Another focus Kaspersky called to consider is the need to label AI-produced content and enhance cooperation among various stakeholders to ensure the AI-driven innovation brings a change for the better.

Creating a safer digital world has been Kaspersky’s mission and one of its key sustainable development strategies. More information about how Kaspersky is making the digital world more resilient and ensures that people can use technology to improve life on the planet can be found in the company’s Sustainability report.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help over 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.