Dubai, UAE: KASCO Developments, a leading name in property development, in partnership with Evolutions, Dubai’s premier real estate intelligence hub, proudly announces the launch of Val by KASCO, a new waterfront residential development in Al Jaddaf Waterfront. The official unveiling took place at Como Garden, Palazzo Versace on November 26th, where an elite audience gathered for an exclusive first look at the project.

Val by KASCO offers an exclusive selection of 121 waterfront residences within a sophisticated B+G+3P+13-floor structure, featuring a variety of studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with sizes reaching up to 1,694 square feet. The project offers a flexible 40/60 handover plan, including 20% down payment, 10% second installment, 5% third installment, 5% fourth installment, and 60% fifth and final installment. Val by KASCO is scheduled for completion by Q4 2026. For more information, visit www.valbykasco.com.

Strategically located in Al Jaddaf Waterfront, Val by KASCO places residents close to Palazzo Versace Dubai, Dubai Festival City Mall (5 minutes), DXB International Airport (8 minutes), and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary (10 minutes), all with sweeping views of the Creek. This prime residence enhances daily life with a suite of amenities, including a fully equipped gym, swimming pool, yoga area, and sauna, all designed to elevate the living experience.

Issa Abdul Rahman, CEO of KASCO Developments, remarked, “Val by KASCO marks our exciting first collaboration with Evolutions. This project embodies our commitment to exceptional user-centric living experiences and sets a new benchmark in premium living in Al Jaddaf Waterfront. It harmoniously blends the tranquility of nature with the vibrant pulse of the city. We look forward to seeing Val by KASCO come to life and to welcoming our first residents by Q4 2026.”

Adham Younis, CEO of Evolutions, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with KASCO Developments on this exciting project in Al Jaddaf Waterfront. With views of the Creek and the iconic Palazzo Versace Dubai, Val by KASCO stands out in both design and architecture. Al Jaddaf’s lively community and pet-friendly environment make it a truly unique living destination. We are confident in Val’s success and are eager to embark on further projects with KASCO to shape Dubai’s skyline.”

Evolutions has an impressive portfolio of successful ventures, including SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah by Roya Lifestyle Developments, Hyde Residences Dubai Hills by City View Developments, Azura Residences by IGO on Dubai Islands, Pelagos by IGO in Dubai Marina, as well as projects in Jumeirah Village Circle, including Sapphire 32 Residences by DAK Real Estate, Rise Residences by S&S Developments, and Roma Residences by JRP Real-Estate Developments. Evolutions has solidified its position in the real estate industry with its innovative projects and creative approaches.

About KASCO Developments

KASCO Developments, a subsidiary of KASCO Group, is dedicated to creating vibrant communities and enhancing lifestyles. With a focus on quality and meticulous attention to detail, the company is committed to developing projects that prioritise well-being, both mentally and physically. With over two decades of experience in residential and commercial development, our depth of industry knowledge enables us to deliver projects that exceed expectations. We pride ourselves on our ability to navigate technical challenges and our obsessive attention to detail in every aspect of development, construction and management. From conception to post-completion, we ensure that we continue to earn your trust as a developer of quality, serene spaces that serve your purpose.

For more information, visit www.kascodevelopments.com

About Evolutions

Evolutions is the first-of-its-kind real estate intelligence hub in Dubai that combines a concept store of exclusive developments, a 360-degree consultancy that specializes in the entire real estate lifecycle, and a global network of industry experts to facilitate connections with major industry players. The company serves as a bridge connecting all stakeholders, including developers, investors, brokers, and end-users. It actively supports the interests of every stakeholder, working towards creating, developing, and delivering valuable assets.

For more information, visit www.evolutions.ae