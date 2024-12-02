Kanoo Real Estate, one of the region’s leading real estate companies and a division of the Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Group, has been awarded with two prestigious accolades from Global Business Outlook, a global and renowned media institute that recognizes excellence and innovation across various business sectors. The London-based publication has recognized Kanoo Real Estate as Best Commercial Real Estate Developer – 2024 in Bahrain, and 1890 Boulevard as Best Retail Development Project – 2024 in Bahrain.

These recognitions are a testament to the company’s endeavors and unwavering commitment towards achieving excellence and innovation in the Kingdom’s commercial real estate sector, by striving to set new retail benchmarks through the Global Business Outlook-acclaimed project 1890 Boulevard, in addition to exemplifying the company’s dedication to providing exceptional customer service and convenience at Sitra Service Station, which is planned to be open to the public this year. This follows the company's previous success in the World Business Outlook Awards, where it was named Best Full Range of Real Estate Solutions Provider in Bahrain for the year 2024.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Talal Fawzi Kanoo, Chairman of Kanoo Real Estate, stated: “We are extremely proud to see Kanoo Real Estate and one of our latest retail projects, 1890 Boulevard, being recognized by an esteemed publication such as Global Business Outlook, as these achievements underscore our commitment to excellence in design, functionality and customer service, and pushes us to continue to deliver projects that contribute to the growth and development of our Kingdom.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Mohamed Abdulelah Al Kooheji, Chief Executive Officer of Kanoo Real Estate commented: “We are thrilled to receive these prestigious awards from Global Business Outlook. These recognitions validate our team's unwavering dedication to excellence and our commitment to pushing the boundaries of real estate development in the Kingdom. 1890 Boulevard exemplifies our vision for offering vibrant, sustainable, and thriving spaces that enrich the lifestyles of our communities, it also marks the beginning of many upcoming waterfront, retail and mixed-use developments across the Kingdoms of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, particularly in the city of Riyadh. We are dedicated to catering to the evolving needs of our society and look forward to reaching even greater heights.”

The Global Business Outlook Awards celebrate the best companies in the real estate sector and beyond. The process of evaluation of the winners is based on a combination of qualitative and quantitative factors, including company size, innovation, leadership, efficiency, and other key performance indicators.

About Kanoo Real Estate:

Since its inception in 1890, Kanoo Real Estate managed the Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group’s asset requirements commercially. With an expansive portfolio of mixed-use, industrial, residential, office and retail properties, Kanoo Real Estate has a significant regional footprint in major cities throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Kanoo Real Estate’s excellence in asset management is a testament to our commitment to precision, sustainability, and strategic foresight. Fostering a portfolio that stands resilient in the fact of industry changes and consistently delivering on our promise of exceptional real estate solutions.

