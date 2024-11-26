Dubai, UAE: The international jury of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) has commenced the evaluation process for the prestigious Hamdan-ICESCO Prize for Voluntary Development of Education Facilities in the Islamic World. This year, nine outstanding projects from across Islamic countries have advanced to this critical stage, having successfully passed initial screening, which included submission reviews, compliance with eligibility criteria, and detailed individual assessments.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, expressed his pride in the prize’s continued impact, stating: “We are delighted to announce the start of the jury’s deliberations for the Hamdan-ICESCO Prize for Voluntary Development of Education Facilities in the Islamic World. This collaboration with ICESCO continues to spotlight remarkable contributions to education development in the Islamic world.”

Dr. Al Suwaidi highlighted the critical role the prize plays in recognizing and promoting initiatives that enhance educational infrastructure. “The prize celebrates efforts to establish, upgrade, and equip schools and educational institutions, while also supporting charitable initiatives in this domain. It underscores the collective commitment to improving education for communities across the Islamic world,” HE said.

Since its inception, the prize has attracted widespread participation from numerous Islamic countries, showcasing innovative projects and success stories that serve as models for replication in other regions. These initiatives contribute to strengthening education, disseminating knowledge, and empowering communities to achieve educational excellence while embracing technological advancements.

Dr. Al Suwaidi commended ICESCO’s significant role in advancing Arab education and its unwavering partnership with the Hamdan Foundation in achieving the prize’s mission of fostering education and development across the Islamic world.

Established in 2017 with the direct support of the late Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Hamdan-ICESCO Prize for Voluntary Development of Education Facilities in the Islamic World recognizes exceptional individuals and institutions. Awarded biennially to three winners, the prize carries a total value of USD 300,000, with each winner receiving a trophy and a USD 100,000 monetary reward dedicated to furthering charitable initiatives, particularly in support of educational facilities.