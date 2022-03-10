LONDON – Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, is expanding the focus of its partner channel to encompass managed service providers (MSPs). The company’s new Unified Managed Services Program (UMSP) will give MSPs of all sizes, as Juniper partners, tailored, high-performance, secure solutions across the LAN, campus and WAN, supported by Juniper’s Experience-First Networking.

There is increasing demand in the burgeoning subscription economy for many organisations to turn to ‘as-a-service’ business models. Resellers across the IT sector, particularly in networking, are moving from simply selling products and solutions, toward providing a packaged offering consisting of managed solutions, tools and technologies – a full service that gives customers the technical support and advice they need, as well as an outstanding experience. According to Gartner®, Inc., on-premises NaaS is expected to be adopted by 15 percent of all enterprises by the end of 2024.[1]

It is clear that providers should prepare to offer and scale NaaS with tools that enable operational simplicity and profitability. Juniper’s UMSP meets the demands of this evolving landscape by providing partners with a branded, differentiated solutions catalogue that can be further bolstered with Juniper® Support Insights, which gives IT and network operations teams actionable operational health insights across their entire network. This is further strengthened by industry-recognised solutions that deliver Experience-First Networking and AIOps, driven by Juniper Mist AI, for rich actionable data insights, flexible automation, simplified deployments and self-driving tools that help ensure increased recurring revenues for partners and a growing customer base.

Sander Groot, Head of Channels EMEA & CALA, said, “Customer demand for differentiated service experience across every industry continues to increase exponentially, across every industry, as their users' demand evolves – and the UMSP is a key element of Juniper’s response to this. MSPs have a unique role to play in the market, between vendor and customer, particularly when it comes to agility and focus on business outcomes. Juniper wants to empower MSPs to provide customers with the differentiated, seamless quality of experience that their users expect and deserve. MSPs have begun to join our program across EMEA and I look forward to partnering with them and others to build success throughout 2022 and beyond.”

Detailed client-to-cloud network visibility and proactive remediation, enabled by the AI-based Marvis Virtual Network Assistant, will help MSPs to deliver outstanding user experiences for customers. Partners will be offered onboarding help, service-creation tools and access to managed service specialists for faster time-to-revenue. There are four available technology tracks:

Branch Security

The comprehensive Juniper Connected Security portfolio enables network visibility, intelligence and policy enforcement with next-generation firewalls for on-premises and cloud environments, advanced threat prevention, verified threat intelligence feeds and analytics.

Access

Juniper’s Access solutions (Juniper Networks was named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure) allow MSPs to deliver innovative network services at scale by combining AI with the agility and reliability of a microservices cloud. End-to-end, AI-driven automation, insights and actions allow MSPs to optimise end-user experiences from client-to-cloud.

Location Services

Top of Form

Bottom of Form

MSPs can provide accurate, real-time navigation and asset-finding services for their customers using detailed Wi-Fi and virtual Bluetooth® Low Energy (vBLE) analytics based on location. Personalisation and data analytics capabilities enable turn-by-turn navigation applications, asset-finding services and proximity alerts while reducing operational costs with intelligent automation. Juniper Networks is positioned Furthest in Completeness of Vision in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global.

SD-WAN

Juniper Session Smart SD-WAN optimises Partners’ operational experience and the user experiences of enterprise customers. Juniper’s approach uses AI and Juniper Mist Cloud Architecture to provide proactive insights and automation that take the complexity out of network operations and support.

Juniper’s distributors will be instrumental in bringing the UMSP to market by enabling MSPs to outsource hardware project deployments, therefore allowing more time to focus on building core offerings. EMEA distributors include Arrow, Exclusive Networks, Nuvias and Westcon Comstor.

Further information about the Juniper Unified Managed Services Program can be found here.

-Ends-

About Gartner Magic Quadrant

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, Mike Toussaint, Christian Canales, Tim Zimmerman, 15 November 2021.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global, Tim Zimmerman, Annette Zimmermann, 15 February 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

[1] Gartner Inc., ‘What Is NaaS, and Should I Adopt It?’ By Jonathan Forest, Ted Corbett, 25 October 2021