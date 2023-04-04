Dubai, UAE – Juniper Networks, (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that citizenM, the award-winning ‘affordable luxury’ hotel and lifestyle brand, has selected Juniper’s full range of AI-driven Enterprise and Connected Security solutions, including wireless access, wired access and next-generation firewalls to deliver a modern hotel experience for its guests. By choosing Juniper®, citizenM is leveraging the benefits of Mist AI™ and a secure client-to-cloud experience to transform how guests sleep, work and relax, while reducing the time and effort required to setup and manage secure IT networks in numerous locations.

citizenM currently has 31 hotels globally and is pursuing major growth plans, aiming to operate 40 hotels in premier metropolitan locations and airports in Europe, Asia and the U.S. by 2024. With the increasing number of guests and its ambitious expansion strategies, citizenM needed a network that would scale with its digital transformation plans. The company turned to Juniper wireless access points driven by Mist AI™ to deliver better guest engagement, coupled with industry leading Wi-Fi that is both predictable and reliable. In addition, Juniper Networks EX Series Switches provide high-performance, secure access to wired devices and Juniper next-generation firewalls effectively protect all hotel properties and the Amsterdam headquarters from cyber-attacks, while connecting them to the company’s cloud resources. Juniper has been citizenM’s networking provider and has also been named as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the 3rd year in a row, with top scores for ability to execute and vision.

With citizenM’s new network, guests can simply check in at a kiosk or via the brand’s award-winning mobile app, with an ambassador at hand to help if needed . A digital key is created and guests are on their way to their room quickly, typically in one minute. Once in their room, guests can control the room temperature, lighting and shades from an in-room Wi-Fi enabled tablet or via the app, as well as accessing F&B menus, viewing city guide content and more. Guests can also seamlessly stream their apps, movies or games to a high-definition TV and share them with family and friends without increasing the risk of a threat, compromising them or the hotel network.

In addition to real-time, secure connectivity with personalized experiences for guests, the Juniper solution also simplifies the deployment and management of IT infrastructure and services across multiple, distributed properties. With Mist AI, zero-touch provisioning and automated workflows operated via the cloud, network setup is easy and quick. Mist AI proactively detects and fixes anomalies to expedite troubleshooting without the need for onsite resources. Additionally, ambassadors, duty managers and support staff at the hotel properties have fast, reliable access to their key hospitality and business applications, including property management, content management, physical security, payments, video and voice. Juniper Networks SRX Series Firewalls provide a full suite of traffic inspection and industry-leading threat protection capabilities while maintaining top performance. These capabilities effectively safeguard hotel guests, staff and their access to the internet and other digital assets.

Supporting Quotes:

“citizenM has re-defined hospitality by disrupting the traditional hotel model to give modern travelers an affordable luxury experience. A key pillar of our strategy is to provide guest service beyond expectations. We aim to anticipate our guests’ needs, continuously exceed their expectations and curate memorable experiences for them. We strongly believe that technology is the foundation and enabler of our transformation. We value Juniper’s innovative thinking and how AI can help us manage the network.”

Bojan Pavicic, Director, Technology and Digital, citizenM

“Technology has become a critical element in the hospitality industry, as guest demands are changing and visitors are looking for more tailored service during their stay. citizenM adopts guest-centric technology that provides personalized experiences for its guests in a very seamless and simple way. Juniper Mist supports citizenM’s business objectives by enhancing connectivity with simplicity, providing analytical data and simple operations with proactive, low-maintenance troubleshooting, resulting in lower operational cost - but high value - in terms of the customer experience.”

Gos Hein van de Wouw, Vice President, Enterprise, EMEA, Juniper Networks

