Dubai, UAE: Jumbo Group, a leading distributor of consumer electronics and technology products in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced the launch of the Appliance Carnival across its 17 stores in the UAE. The limited-period offer, which runs from 11th October to 3rd November 2024, is part of the 2024 edition of the Dubai Home Festival (DHF) and coincides with the Jumbo’s 50th anniversary.

The latest edition of the Dubai Home Festival runs until 27th October in Dubai. However, at Jumbo, in honor of its 50 years of service in the UAE and as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance customer satisfaction, customers can enjoy an expanded window for offers until 3rd November. Moreover, these offers are available not just in Dubai but across all Jumbo stores in the UAE.

Mr. Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Electronics Ltd, said, “We are thrilled to participate in the Dubai Home Festival 2024 with attractive offerings across our UAE stores. As the festive season begins, home appliances are among the most sought-after products. That’s why we are providing our esteemed customers—both residents and visitors—with a great opportunity to take advantage of these limited-time deals and prepare their homes for the season. Jumbo Electronics has always been at the forefront of elevating customer experience, whether in-store or online. Our latest offers align perfectly with these efforts and further contribute to enhancing our services as we celebrate 50 years of service in the UAE.”

As part of the offer, Jumbo is providing discounts of 25% to 35% off, along with a 3-year warranty on select home appliance brands. Additionally, customers can enjoy delivery and installation at no extra cost. A flat AED 250 discount voucher from Danube Home is available for customers spending a minimum of AED 2,500. By trading in old home appliances that are in working condition, customers can receive assured value ranging from AED 200 to AED 1,500. Furthermore, a free 11-inch Tablet will be given to customers who spend over AED 4,999, available only in Dubai stores.

Also, customers can take advantage of the Pay with Ease option, allowing them to convert their payments into easy installments for up to 24 months. This option is offered in partnership with all major banks. Jumbo Electronics has also partnered with Sharjah Islamic Bank to offer an extra 10% discount on purchases made with both credit and debit cards during the campaign period. Additionally, Tabby, Tamara, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) are also accepted across all stores. The offers are available in all major malls, including Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Mall of the Emirates, The Galleria in Abu Dhabi, etc.

From being a brick-and-mortar retailer, Jumbo Retail has grown into an omnichannel retailer, providing the most seamless in-store and online shopping experience. Jumbo is the strategic partner for a number of high-end premium brands across a wide range of consumer electronics categories, including home appliances. As the company marks 50 years of service, it continues to forge new partnerships to offer its customers the best brands and top-notch service through Jumbo Serve. Recent partnerships in the home and kitchen appliances sector include collaborations with Havells India Ltd, a leading fast-moving electrical goods and electronics company, and Admiral Appliances and Electronics, a U.S.-based brand specializing in home appliances and electronics.

For more information about Jumbo’s Appliance Carnival, please visit: www.jumbo.ae/home-appliances-festival-sale

About Jumbo Electronics Co.Ltd. (LLC)

Established in 1973, Jumbo Electronics Co. Ltd. is one of the oldest consumer electronics retailers in the UAE with an omnichannel retail experience. The concept offers superior experience and customized offerings on the latest technology products and services, offline as well as online through jumbo.ae. Founded by the late Mr. Manu Chhabria, the Jumbo Group is a diversified business conglomerate that has established a legacy of Trust and Stability in the over 50 years of its existence. Jumbo OmniChannel Retail offers the best in mobile phones, laptops, TVs, home theatres, cameras, gaming, lifestyle products, accessories and telecom services. Jumbo is the strategic partner for high-end premium brands like Sony, PlayStation, Dyson and Hisense appliances. Jumbo Electronics has 17 stores across the emirates and operates franchisee stores for Sony, Dyson and DU telecom.

Instagram: @jumboworldFaceb

ook: @JumboWorld

TikTok: @jumbo_world

X: @JumboWorld

For press enquiries, please contact:

PR Agency: Gambit Communications

Showkat Rather

Senior Account Manager

showkat@gambit.ae

Pallavi Chandra

Head PR, Jumbo Group

Pallavi.chandra@jumbo.ae